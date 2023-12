There is a lot of emphasis on combat in this trailer.

Ninja Theory has unveiled the latest gameplay trailer for Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga.

The Game Awards 2023 debuted this new gameplay trailer, which showed Senua fighting through dreams and enemies real and imagined. The combat is a huge focus of the trailer, and we see interesting elements like other fighters intervening to help Senua.

You can see some screenshots below.

Story developing…

Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga will be releasing on Xbox Series X|S and Windows via Steam.