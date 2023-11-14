Dragon’s Dogma 2 Rating Emerges In Saudi Arabia

Dragon's Dogma 2 could have taken until 2025 given its broad ambition.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has received a rating in Saudi Arabia.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the Saudi Arabia rating agency themselves tweeted that Dragon’s Dogma 2 was rated for 18 year olds and above.

That the game is now getting ratings is an indication that it may be getting released soon. This does tie in to Capcom’s own announcement that they still have a major AAA to release before the end of this financial year. As opposed to the calendar year, ending this December 31, 2023, Capcom’s financial year will end on March 31, 2024.

Capcom has had a very successful 2023. Resident Evil 4 was released on March 24, meaning it just about came out at the end of the last financial year. Resident Evil 4 seems to be their unanimous best game, having garnered a GOTY nomination for this year’s The Game Awards.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection then followed on April 14, the latest in their successful Mega Man game anthologies. Street Fighter 6 was Capcom’s next major release, coming out on June 2, Finally, multiplayer player versus player versus enemy shooter Exoprimal released on July 14.

Outside of new games, 2023 was also a major year for Monster Hunter Rise. Capcom released the game to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on January 20, 2023, and the expansion Monster Hunter Rise released on April 28, 2023.

Like many other studios, Capcom had a lot of projects waiting behind the wings, that may have gotten delayed because of the pandemic, and only got ready to release this year. Of course, Dragon’s Dogma 2 was one such game as well. The fact that it took even longer likely reflects on its greater complexity and ambition than many of these other titles.

Truthfully, it would not be surprising if Dragon’s Dogma 2 took until 2025 to release, but it sounds like the Dragon’s Dogma team was farther along than we may have assumed.

As its fans know all too well, Dragon’s Dogma something of a Japanese take on Bethesda’s action RPG. As such, Capcom has also made a sprawling open world with many NPCs. As we know, Capcom has upped the AI and game design of Dragon’s Dogma 2, such that many scenarios may naturally appear that look like story chapters, but are actually unplanned and just emerge from the game’s design.

We hope to finally see what Capcom has in store for us with Dragon’s Dogma 2 in the coming months.