Bandai Namco Officially Designates Their Super Smash Bros Studios (New Game In The Works?)

It sounds like a new Smash Bros will soon start development.

Bandai Namco has given new official names to their two Super Smash Bros studios.

Since Masahiro Sakurai left Hal in 2003, he had continued to work on the Super Smash Bros games in a freelance capacity. For Super Smash Bros Brawl for the Wii, Nintendo assembled a team from scratch. However, for Super Smash Bros for the Wii U and 3DS, as well as Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Nintendo and Sakurai agreed to hire Bandai Namco.

This arrangement was beneficial for various reasons. On one end, Bandai Namco have their own history of fighting game development. While games like Tekken, Soul Calibur, and Weaponlord may not play like Super Smash Bros, they did have relevant experience that served them well compared to other studios. In particular, they had a specialty in 3D fighting games, and they stayed active, unlike Sega, Hudson Soft, and others.

Also, it was an opportunity to get Bandai Namco games on the franchise for cheap as well. True enough, Pac-Man, Galaga, Kazuya Mishima, and other characters and items from Bandai Namco’s games appeared in Super Smash Bros for the Wii U and 3DS and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Now, as reported by Nintendo Everything, Bandai Namco has given new names to their studios that work on the Super Smash Bros games. They call these studios Studio 2 and Studio S. As they have also revealed, they worked with Nintendo on many other games as well. These include ARMS, Mario Kart 8, and Mario Kart Tour.

With that revelation, Bandai Namco has also revealed that their client work with Nintendo is a significant part of their business. These are all successful games themselves, and that means Bandai Namco had shared in the success that Nintendo had with these games.

This move also indicates that Bandai Namco is committed to more third party work in the future. It’s obvious that this will include future Nintendo games, but their announcement signaled that they were willing to help out with other companies as well.

Dexerto also noted that Bandai Namco also has new job openings for these studios. These new jobs are for action games with a ‘side-view.’ Obviously, that only describes one of the previous games that Studio 2 and Studio S made for Nintendo.

Masahiro Sakurai had repeatedly shared his worries about not having groomed a successor to make Super Smash Bros games after he retires. This was ostensibly the reason that he kept coming back. However, partnering with Bandai Namco was clearly a move meant to train, if not an individual game designer, an entire game studio, to be ready to keep the franchise going.