Baldur’s Gate 3 Announcements For Xbox And Physical Coming Soon

Larian Studios is dropping hints that they will soon share big new updates on Baldur’s Gate 3.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Larian shared this message while revealing their nominations on this year’s upcoming The Game Awards:

“Xbox fans, and fans of physical media, watch this space for a formal announcement. It’s going to be a busy week!”

It will be quite the journey for Larian Studios, who found themselves in the unexpected position of their game being a legitimate GOTY contender alongside the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, that journey did start out smoothly, as we ourselves know well.

When Baldur’s Gate 3 was initially revealed in this February’s State of Play, it had been glaringly obvious that Larian confirmed the PlayStation 5 version but not any Xbox version. Larian cleared up the air to confirm the Xbox Series X|S version, but also revealing that version was delayed because the studio was dealing with technical issues.

This had created discourse on whether the Xbox Series S version was holding the industry back, because there was a perception that it was making it harder for devs to scale their games down to the platform. We will return to this later.

For their part, Larian Studios had to clarify that they were not ‘taking sides’ in the console war, as many fans had assumed. They repeatedly clarified that the reason the Xbox version of the game was delayed was technical issues. They also had to state at least once that the company is not made of PlayStation fanboys.

But this entire narrative changed a few days ago, when Larian revealed that they finally got a handle on the technical issues they ran into porting Baldur’s Gate 3 to the Xbox Series S. Larian head Swen Vincke explicitly stated that they were going to use what they learned from this experience to make the other versions of the game run even better.

Now, we also want to bring up a rumor from early this month. As we had reported, word had spread that Larian’s internal goal to release Baldur’s Gate 3 to the Xbox Series X|S is on December 6, 2023. It then seems very likely that this will be the actual release date for the game.

Larian may also announce a Baldur’s Gate 3 physical release, but we don’t know how likely it is that they can also squeeze it in before the year ends. It would make more sense to just make the announcement first, if Larian will also release special editions and collector’s editions. In that way, gamers will have sufficient time to pre-order.

But then again, Larian promised an announcement this week, Black Friday comes up next week, so we shall wait and see.