Alan Wake 2: Pet Moose Heads For One Big Reward | Easter Egg Guide

As if Alan Wake 2 wasn’t weird enough, you’ll get to experience something truly strange if you can discover the Moose Head Easter Egg. By finding and patting mounted moose heads all over the town of Bright Falls, you’ll unlock a pile of loot in the Elderwood Lodge. Discovering the Easter egg isn’t that hard — you’ll probably notice that Saga can pet the moose heads you’ll encounter. You might miss that the head in our Mind Place, when you visit, is counting down for every Moose Head you pat. Find them all and you’ll earn a big reward. Learn all about this extremely weird little Easter egg below.

Moose Heads Easter Egg

The Moose Head Easter Egg is a secret reward for patting all the mounted and stuffed Moose Heads in and around Bright Falls. If you find them all, a special event will occur in the Elderwood Lodge.

How To Complete The Easter Egg : After finding and patting all Moose Heads , go to the Mind Place and check the moose head. It will give you a cryptic clue.

: After finding and patting , go to the Mind Place and check the moose head. It will give you a cryptic clue. After getting the clue, return to the Elderwood Palace Lodge in Bright Falls and enter the investigation room behind the restaurant. You’ll hear an animal noise.

Go out to the west hallway where the hotel rooms are located. A deer will appear at the end of the hall. Follow the deer to enter a room that’s packed with items.

You’ll need to find all the Moose Heads to complete this mystifying Easter Egg. Here are all the moose heads we were able to find.

Moose #1: Bright Falls – In the Elderwood Palace Lodge. Check the investigation room that’s a match for your Mind Place.

Moose #2: Bright Falls – In the backroom of the Oh Deer Diner. In the back-right of the diner, go through the door to the storage room.

Moose #3: Bright Falls – In the Ranger Station building in the south of Bunker Woods. You’ll find it as you go upstairs. It’s hanging in the second-floor hallway. This area is only available after completing the Bright Falls Overlap and lowering the water levels in the area.

Moose #4: Bright Falls – Inside the Wellness Center at the Valhalla Nursing Home. Find in the locked Workshop where you’ll also find the Rifle. To get the door handle, enter the Staff Lounge and check behind the Ward Reception front desk.

Moose #5: Cauldron Lake – In the optional trailer south of the Murder Site. Enter the trailer with the cult markings and look in the left room.

Moose #6: Cauldron Lake – Located in the main living room of the Witchfinder’s Station. This cabin is in the far northwest corner of the map. It unlocks after completing the Cauldron Lake Overlap.

Moose #7: Cauldron Lake – In the Rental Cabins area in the east. Only available after acquiring the Boltcutters in Act 5 of Saga’s story. Return to Cauldron Lake and cut open the gate — inside, complete the Nursery Rhyme puzzle in the north cabins to unlock the northwest cabin. The moose head is in this cabin.

Moose #8: Watery – Found in the Suomi Hall Break Room. The hall is in Downtown Watery — you’ll find it in on the left wall from the coffee save point.

Moose #9: Watery – Located in the Ranger Cabin in the northwest corner of the map. Find the first-floor moose head in the dining room.

Moose #10: Watery – On the back-left wall of the Kalevala Knights Workshop. You can acquire this on your first visit to Watery. The garage is to the west of Coffee World.

Moose #11: Watery – In the Lighthouse Trailer Park. As you enter, check the trailer to your left. It’s in the main room.