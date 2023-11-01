Alan Wake 2: How To Get All Words of Power | Oceanview Hotel & Poet’s Cinema

We’re hunting Words of Power in Poet’s Cinema and Oceanview Hotel, the last major areas of Alan Wake 2. If you’re still working your way through Alan Wake 2, Words of Power are hidden upgrades you’ll need to unlock to enhance Alan’s abilities — and one of the most important upgrades is the Word of Stuff, allowing Alan Wake to gain +5 Inventory Slots. You won’t want to miss out on that word, especially if you’re lugging around the massive Double-Barreled Shotgun.

Here you’ll find map locations and descriptions for all the Words of Power in the Oceanview Hotel area and the Poet’s Cinema. The Words of Power are all over the hotel and inside the sprawling cinema area. Don’t miss them or you’ll be hurting for upgrades in the endgame.

More Alan Wake 2 guides:

Sawed-Off Shotgun Location | Crossbow Location | Rifle Location | Pump-Action Shotgun Location | Cauldron Lake Cult Stashes | Watery Cult Stashes | Bright Falls Cult Stashes | Cauldron Lake Lunchboxes | Watery Lunchboxes | Bright Falls Lunchboxes | Cauldron Lake Nursery Rhymes | Watery Nursery Rhymes | Bright Falls Nursery Rhymes | Final Nursery Rhyme | Dark Place & Subway Words of Power

Words of Power Oceanview Hotel

Words of Power are special upgrade points that can be spent in the matching upgrade tree in the Writing Room. To get Words of Power, focus your flashlight on a glowing circle of words. These are often hidden in hard-to-spot locations. Look for bright yellow pointers to lead you to them.

Word of Power (War): Found in Room 224. Enter the bathroom by shooting out the board blocking your way in. The word is on the right side of the shower booth.

Word of Power (Stuff): Located in the Ballroom. Look on the ceiling behind the bar to gain a Word of Stuff. This important type of word allows Alan to increase his inventory.

Word of Power (War): Found in the Second Floor Hallway. Look at the ceiling near the door that’s only blocked and not totally boarded up with wood. Look through the upper glass of the sealed door to spot this tricky word.

Poet’s Cinema Words of Power

Like previous locations, you can find all the nearby Words of Power locations marked on your map by finding Sheriff Breaker. Sheriff Breaker is found in an optional room through the Car Wash. On the street outside the Theater, enter a small alcove alley with a view inside the interior room. Use the flashlight to destroy all the Darkness Nodes so you can access the blocked room.

Word of Power (Aid): Look in the tunnel to the east of the Poet’s Cinema entrance. Inside the blocked tunnel with the crashed truck, turn around and look at the upper right wall.

Word of Power (Fix): Located inside the Cinema Lobby. Go upstairs on the right side and look to your right to find it on the wall.

Word of Power (Action): In the Lobby, enter the Ladies Room to the left. Inside, go to the storage closet at the end of the room. In this closet, look in the back corner on the top of the ceiling.

Word of Power (Stuff): On the Cinema Rooftop, go to the Spotlights area in the north. Go to the end of the path, then look down at the building wall to your right. You can just spit it from the correct angle.

Word of Power (Lamp): Going south on the Rooftops, you’ll reach a locked room with humming. This is the Maintenance Rooms area. Circle around to find a path under the bridge you just took. This leads to a side-entrance to the locked room. From this entrance, turn around and look up at the water tower.

And that’s all the Words of Power you can find in Alan Wake’s portion of the story. You won’t find enough to max out all your upgrade stats, so choose your upgrades wisely!