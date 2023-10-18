Sony Patent Reveals A New DualSense Designed Around Charing Earbuds

Patents are filed all the time, and it provides an outlook on some ideas a company is considering. It’s not something confirmed to be in the works or anything that will ever come to fruition. However, that at least gives us a look into what might be considered a possibility for a future release. For instance, today, we’re finding out about a patent filed under Sony, which would see a new DualSense controller. Interestingly enough, it’s aimed to deliver a DualSense controller that would see itself being doubled as a charger for your earbuds.

Thanks to Gamerant, we’re finding out about a patent that Sony has submitted. It looks like even Sony is not entirely settled on a design for the controller. Regardless, the goal remains the same between the different proposed designs. Sony is after a means to allow a user to store their wireless earbuds so that they can be stored and even charged. Wireless earbuds have been incredibly common these days, so there’s a good chance you might be keen on picking up Sony-branded earbuds that release. If you’re already gaming with earbuds, then this idea might already come into use.

Designs have been varied, but it looks like there would be a storage spot anywhere under the face of the controller. Designs have shown earbuds being stored in the middle section of the DualSense behind each grip. This would allow players to store their earbuds and ensure they are charged whenever you might want to pop them into your ears. Of course, finding a big market for this new DualSense controller might be challenging unless it completely replaces the current standard DualSense controller.

Earbuds already come packed with a carrying case that also charges them. So you might be more interested in keeping these earbuds with their designated carrying case, especially if you use the earbuds for other devices outside of your PlayStation 5. Again, this is just a patent, and it doesn’t mean that this is something Sony is actively working on to bring into the market. There’s a good chance we might not ever see this new DualSense come to fruition. But again, as mentioned already, it gives us a look into what companies are at least considering for a potential project to head into production.