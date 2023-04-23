Dead Island 2: Obi’s Key Location | The Clean and Snatch Guide

Many of the side quests scattered across Dead Island 2 require players to hunt down keys off of the bodies of specific zombies. While the game sometimes tells players specifically where to go to find the key-holding zombies, it’s just as likely to tell them to figure it out themselves. The process for finding Obi’s Key to get into the Obi’s Things chest is a little bit of both options.

The Clean and Snatch is a side quest accessible once players are given access to The Hills in the early hours of Dead Island 2, but getting Obi’s Key to complete the quest isn’t as straightforward as killing a single zombie and taking the key from its corpse. In truth, that’s how the quest ends, but getting to that point requires a little bit of hiking.

Here’s how to complete The Clean and Snatch quest to get Obi’s Key in Dead Island 2.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location | Curtis’ Safe Key Location | How to Block Incoming Attacks | Curveballs Explained | Michael’s Safe Key Location |

The Clean and Snatch Quest Guide

As mentioned above, The Clean and Snatch quest can be accessed as soon as you make it to The Hills in Dead Island 2, however, most players will likely access it when clearing out the zombies outside of Ricky’s house for the main quest O Michael, Where Art Thou? After taking care of the zombies, you’ll find Obi’s Things and a note titled “A Parting Gift.” Once you do, the quest will start. To figure out Obi’s location, you’ll need to visit the pools at the nearby houses in The Hills.

At each pool, you’ll find a note or a cell phone that serves as the “paper trail” for finding Obi. The first note can be found as a phone that’s sitting on a chair at the L-shaped pool to the north of Ricky’s house.

The next note is found at the bottom of the empty pool at Michael’s house. The collectible is sitting on a knocked-over toolbox and is titled “Note For Michael.”

The final note is found on the north side of the long, curved pool to the west of Nicky’s house. The pool is filled with corrosive acid, so make sure to not fall in. The collectible is sitting next to a dead body on the side of the pool and is titled “Obi’s Phone.”

Once you have all three notes, you’ll need to find Obi’s body. He doesn’t say specifically where he is, however. He leaves a clue in his notes saying that he’s going to be with his content-creator lover. To find him, leave The Hills and head back to Bel-Air. In Bel-Air, go to the G.O.A.T. content-creator house and you’ll find a zombified version of Obi, labeled “Obi the Pool Guy,” hanging out inside the pool.

Kill Obi and his keys will be yours. Take the keys and return to his crate in Ricky’s pool. When you open it, you’ll be given the Electrocutor Officer’s Sword, a rare sword weapon that’s imbued with electrical energy.