Meet Your Maker: How To Earn Cells, Parts & Synthite | Currencies Guide

Meet Your Maker is available now on PS5 for PS+ subscribers. In this unique asynchronous multiplayer game, players build and raid each other’s bases to earn genetic material and level up. There are multiple types of currencies to balance, and each one is earned through a (slightly) different method. That’s why we’re going to break down what each currency is and how to get more of it. This is a complicated little game and I can’t think of anything else like it on the market.

What is Meet Your Maker? Combining dungeon-crawling with dungeon-building, you take on both roles — as a builder, you’ll need to construct the most devious trap-filled gauntlet possible to stop other players from reaching the end. The more enemy players you defeat, the more income you’ll earn passively. But, if you want to earn that all-important genetic material to level up your clones (basically 5 different skill trees) you’ll need to do lots of raiding yourself.

Everything is player-made in Meet Your Maker. You’ll need to learn how to overcome and adapt to new scenarios. Even with powerful movement abilities and a grappling hook, you’ll die in a single hit. There are power-ups you can use to defend yourself, but they don’t last long — and dungeons can be multiple rooms that are packed with wild arrays of traps. Watch your step and learn how to earn all different types of currencies below.

How To Earn All Currency Types

There are three types of currency: Cells, Parts and Synthite. Here’s a quick rundown for what each currency is actually used for.

Cells : Cells are used for unlocking and upgrading a variety of tools. All unlocks are done through cells. Cells are the hardest currency to earn and the most valuable. Use it wisely. Unlocking / upgrading weapons Unlocking / upgrading guards Unlocking / upgrading traps Unlocking hardware Unlocking suits / upgrading biolinks Boosting Suit Advisor, Traps Advisor, Guards Advisor, Hardware Advisor & Weapons Advisor

Parts : A more common currency that is primarily used for crafting hardware. Is also used for weapons and suits. Unlocking / upgrading weapons Unlocking / crafting hardware Unlocking / upgrading suits Boosting Traps Advisor & Hardware Advisor

Synthite : A currency dedicated towards outposts. Used to unlock / upgrade guards, traps, gain more burial sites and refilling outposts. Unlocking / upgrading guards Unlocking / upgrading traps Taking new Burial Sites Refilling Outposts & Outpost Prestige Boosting Hardware Advisor & Weapons Advisor

Earning each type of currency is simple. Different currencies are dropped by completing different activities.

How To Earn Cells : Cells are the most difficult currency to earn. It can be earned through the following methods. Daily Bonus – Earned by logging in daily to play. Chimera Evolution – Earn GenMat by raiding player maps. Earn more GenMat by filling your Champion Outpost meter and raiding the Champion Outpost. Leveling Up Custodian Tribute

How To Earn Parts & Synthite : Parts and Synthite are more common. Parts are required for crafting hardware. Synthite is required to unlock traps, guards, Burial Sites, and more related to raiding. Raiding – Earned by killing guards and destroying traps. Building – Earned passively as raiders are killed in your maps. Daily Bonus Chimera Evolution Leveling Up Custodian

You can also earn bonus currency by activating an Advisor Boost. The five advisors each have a different boost. Activate the boost you need most to earn more of that currency — whatever you need more of sooner.

Advisor Boosts : Advisors can provide boosts (Level 1-3) that reward you with bonus currency for a set amount of time. Boosts cost currencies (different for each Advisor) and last for three minutes for each level up boost. A Level 1 Boost lasts for 3 minutes. A Level 3 Boost lasts for 9 minutes. Chrona : Increases Parts drop rate. Elpida : Increases GenMat rewards for successful raids. Metamorph : Increases Outpost Prestige earning. Prosarmogi : Gives additional information on Outposts before raiding. Porta : Increases Synthite drop rate.

That’s an exhaustive rundown of all the different currencies, how to get them, and how to get more. Now you’ll just have to get out there and carefully creep around each outpost, hoping you don’t fall into a devious player’s evil trap.