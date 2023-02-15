Hogwarts Legacy Patch Delayed For PlayStation, But Live On Xbox And PC

A new patch for Hogwarts Legacy has gone live for Xbox and PC.
The patch mainly fixes problems with performance and online connections. This patch was sorely needed for the PC version in particular as fans experienced severe and inconsistent performance issues during the early access period before launch, and Avalanche Software was not able to fix those problems before or at the launch itself.
There was also a patch planned for the PlayStation 5, but it has been delayed. This is what Avalanche Software community manager Chandler Wood said on Twitter:
“Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the “Collector’s Edition” Trophy. We’re targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience!”
As reported by Video Games Chronicle, you can read the patch notes below.
Bug Fixes:
- General
- Online
- Fixed issues with achievement data being properly pushed to Wizarding World portal after linking.
- Gameplay
- Owl Mail
- Fixed an issue with mail not properly triggering sequential mission.
- World Events
- Fixed rare crash around certain locations where in-game World Events spawning.
- NPC
- Fixed a rare crash when respawning NPCs in the world.
- Fixed crash with some NPC schedules.
- Characters
- Fixed issues with flickering occurring with a transparent head while hair is still present.
- Owl Mail
- UI
- Updated localization text for additional content items.
- Added Build version to first time EULA.
- Fixed rare occurrence of mission descriptions not being displayed correctly.
- Cinematics
- Corrected VFX presentation of robe transformation.
- Fixed a stability issue when skipping cutscenes.
- Fixed a crash when playing cutscenes and cinematics.
- Save Game
- Fixed error of rewriting last autosave slot.
- Fixed an issue when restarting from last save around not being able to talk to a vendor after initial conversation. Resolves the following reported issues: HL-412, HL-494, HL-246, HL-1063, HL-590, HL-542, HL-976, HL-965, HL-1158, HL-1184, HL-1089, HL-1240, HL-1031, HL-1490, HL-1433, HL-89, HL-1930, HL-1086, HL-1636, HL-1585, HL-1028, HL-1933, HL-2606, HL-2062, HL-1587, HL-488, HL-498, HL-162, HL-1706, HL-2626, HL-2865, HL-2888, HL-2804, HL-2910, HL-2944, HL-3000, HL-3043, HL-3024.
- Performance and Stability
- Improved performance on Fidelity mode.
- Fixed rare crash around hovering over the map.
- Fixed issue with wind causing distortion and stretching of world assets.
- Fixed a rare occurrence with material swapping.
- Fixed a rare crash with map assets state.
- Fixed rare crash occurring with in-game world events.
- Fixed a memory leak with global lighting system HL-313.
- Online
- XSX
- Performance and Stability
- Improved crash collection to help chase rare crashes.
- Performance and Stability
- PC Steam/PC Epic Games
- Cinematics
- Fixed audio issues missing or not properly playing.
- Controllers
- Switch Pro controller support updates HL-346.
- Upscalers
- Enable frame generation while DLSS is disabled.
- Anti-Aliasing and Screen resolution settings disabled when using DLSS and not Super Resolution.
- Raytracing
- Fixed issue with RTAO looking worse than SSAO.
- Adjusted default setting to Medium Quality.
- Performance and Stability
- Shader type compilation optimization.
- Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements.
- Fixed a crash affecting Text2Speech usability.
- Resolved issues with world assets abruptly being stretched which resolves the following reported issues: HL-305, HL-265.
- Resolved an issue with Nvidia GPUs having lower frame rate compared to AMD.
- DirectX Version 12
- Please note DirectX Version 12 is required to run Hogwarts Legacy on PC. We do not suggest attempting workarounds to run the game with DirectX Version 11 as this can cause stability issues with launching the game and the player experience.
- Cinematics