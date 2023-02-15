Hogwarts Legacy Patch Delayed For PlayStation, But Live On Xbox And PC

The PC version needed sorely fixing as far back as the early access period before the official launch.

A new patch for Hogwarts Legacy has gone live for Xbox and PC.

The patch mainly fixes problems with performance and online connections. This patch was sorely needed for the PC version in particular as fans experienced severe and inconsistent performance issues during the early access period before launch, and Avalanche Software was not able to fix those problems before or at the launch itself.

There was also a patch planned for the PlayStation 5, but it has been delayed. This is what Avalanche Software community manager Chandler Wood said on Twitter:

“Unfortunately, the PS5 patch needs to be pushed by a few days. This includes the fix for the “Collector’s Edition” Trophy. We’re targeting later this week. Thanks for your patience!”

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, you can read the patch notes below.

Bug Fixes: