Rumor: Bethesda Has Another Media Event Coming This March

It isn't clear if this event is open to the public, but if ever it may simply be an opportunity for press to get an intimate look at Bethesda's games.

The Xbox Developer_Direct hasn’t even happened yet but we are already hearing rumors that Bethesda will have their own event with the press afterwards.

This new event is coming up all the way in March. It seems that this event will only be focused on Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online. It’s also unclear if this event will be open to the public.

Both games are already both scheduled to be featured in the upcoming Xbox Developer_Direct. Meanwhile, Starfield will have its own dedicated livestream event.

Don’t be misled, however. There is still a lot that can be talked about when it comes to Redfall and The Elder Scrolls Online. While we know Bethesda Game Studios just got started work on The Elder Scrolls 6, there is still a substantial following behind The Elder Scrolls Online. In fact, Zenimax Online Studios just revealed that they are planning big changes to the DLC that they will be delivering in the future, shifting from bigger narratives to smaller stories you can finish at one go.

And now, a week ago, Zenimax revealed there would be a The Elder Scrolls Online Global Reveal. This will actually be a separate event from the Developer_Direct, and will apparently happen immediately after this first stream. Zenimax Online has not shown even half of their cards for what will be revealed here, but presumably this will then be featured even more in the upcoming media event afterwards. Whatever this is, it will be something big for the game.

Redfall has so far been paired with Starfield as the only known upcoming Xbox Series X|S exclusive for 2023. Now will be Arkane Studios’ opportunity to separate them, and distinguish Redfall as a must play for the platform.

What we have seen of Redfall so far has honestly been impressive and interesting, with a new game scenario informing a strange new tone for a horror themed shooter, and also has helped shape its game design. There’s an open world and an incentive for exploration, but also a day and night cycle that means different things than players have come to expect in other games. Arkane themselves have described Redfall to be closer to Far Cry than Left 4 Dead.

The key announcement we are waiting for for Redfall is its release date. The rumor is that we will get that date on the Developer_Direct. There’s also some expectation that a beta is forthcoming, particularly to Steam.

When Redfall gets that big preview, Microsoft and Arkane will be working on getting that hype cycle for it going. This rumored media event is more likely to give the press the chance to just play it, and we’ll be getting better impressions of where the developers behind Prey and Dishonored plan to take us with it.

Source: Insider Gaming