Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 Revealed New Visual After Episode 3

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 revealed a new key visual after episode 3 aired on Wednesday that was drawn by series character designer Nobuhiro Arai. The visual is an updated version of the one previously released back at the beginning of the month that you can also check out below (also drawn by Arai).

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 key visual version #2

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 key visual version #1

Season 4 Staff and Cast

A lot of the previous staff will be returning for the new season. Takuya Igarashi (Seasons 1-3) will be reprising his role as director for the new season with Youjo Enokido (Seasons 1-3) coming back to handle the screenplay and series composition. Nobuhiro Arai will also be reprising his character designer and chief animation director roles. It was also recently announced that the widely popular Yuki Kaji will be joining the cast as Saigiku Jono this season.

Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai

Yuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Doppo Kunikida

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ranpo Edogawa

Toshiyuki Toyonaga as Junichirō Tanizaki

Hiroyuki Kagura as Kenji Miyazawa

Yu Shimamura as Akiko Yosano

Sumire Morohoshi as Kyōka Izumi

Rikiya Koyama as Yukichi Fukuzawa

Hiroshi Kamiya as Ranpo Edogawa

Akira Ishida as Fyodor Dostoevsky

Akio Otsuka as Ōchi Fukuchi

Makoto Koichi as Teruko Ōkura

Takehito Koyasu as Nikolai Gogol

Takehito Koyasu as Mushitarō Oguri

Yuki Kaji as Saigiku Jono

Yohei Azakami as Tetcho Suehiro

Anime Series

The anime adaptation of the original series written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa first aired in 2016 and ran for 12 episodes between April and June. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 2 aired later the same year between October and December also running over the course of 12 episodes claiming more positive reviews than the previous. The series released an OVA in August 2018 titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Hitori Ayumu which topped off the second season and is considered episode 25.

The film Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, comprised of staff from the television anime series, was also released in 2018. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed just over $2.3 million at the international box office where it was only released in theaters in Japan, South Korea, and Russia. Instead of a theatrical release in the US and Canada, the film was released on Crunchyroll for fans to stream. One year later, Season 3 of the anime aired between April and June of 2019 which, much like the previous season, garnered a majority of positive reviews.

Now, three years later, the series is finally returning for an “unprecedented” Season 4, as said by Enokido. So one has to wonder if this new season is really going to up to the ante compared to the previous seasons. But being three years in the making, Bungo Stray Dogs Season 4 leaves fans with plenty of reasons to be hyped. All the episodes of Bungo, including the Dead Apple film and Hitori Ayumu OVA, are currently available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Synopsis

Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the “Armed Detective Agency” said to solve incidents that even the military and police won’t touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that’s been terrorizing the population… In the virtual city of Yokohama are individuals bearing the name of Bungo, “literary masters,” who possess unusual powers likened to that name. Now begins the battle between the mysterious Bungo powers! (Synopsis via Crunchyroll)

Source: Official Twitter, Official Website