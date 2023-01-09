Halo Titles May Stick With The Slipspace Engine In The Future

Halo Infinite‘s Slipsapce engine has been the topic of discussion amongst the Halo community for quite some time now. Back in October 2022, YouTuber Sean W noted that the Halo franchise may shift over to Unreal Engine 5. Journalist and industry insider Jez Corden also noted that Halo’s Slipspace Engine has been widely problematic for 343i and has become a burden for continued development on Halo Infinite‘s live service model.

While Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer launched with relatively few bugs the game was criticized for its lack of content despite having a really solid gameplay loop. Since then, Halo Infinite has introduced Forge, the custom games browser, and new multiplayer modes. Regardless of these updates to Halo Infinite the Slipspace engine came under fire and was regarded by many as a problem for a large section of Halo Infinite.

Rumors continued to circulate about the engine when some believed that 343i was going to shift over to Unreal Engine 5 for the game’s battle royale mode, Halo Tatanka. 343i has been working in collaboration with Certain Affinity on the project and there was never really any concrete evidence that the move to Unreal Engine 5 was in any way true. 343i’s decision to stick with the Slipspace Engine could well be down to the fact that the project has been in production for over two years and a move of engine would be a monumental task.

Alongside this, an employee at 343i, Alex Corll who joined the company in September 2022 notes in his job description on LinkedIn that he’s working on “real-time lighting for narrative and cinematics utilizing 343’s proprietary Slipspace engine.” This could well confirm that at the moment 343i has not decided to shift away from the Slipspace Engine just yet and it can be assumed that they intend to stick with the engine for the entirety of Halo Tatanka‘s development.

There hasn’t been any formal confirmation of the rumor from 343i yet but maybe something will surface in due time if the issue arises again. Until then, it’s safe to assume that all future projects for Halo Infinite and Halo Tatanka will be handled in the Slipspace Engine. Whether this is the case for future Halo projects in the franchise, we’ll just have to wait and see.

If you’re looking to dive into Halo Infinite to try its campaign or multiplayer the game is currently available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.