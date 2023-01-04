Dokapon Kingdom: Connect Receives German Rating

Though not yet formally announced, Dokapon Kingdom: Connect has, out of nowhere, received a rating in the West. The game, currently only available for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan since December 10, 2022, quite suddenly received a rating by the German ratings board, the game submitted by Reef Entertainment, which acts as a distribution arm for Aksys Games, Idea Factory International, and NIS America, but just Aksys and Idea Factory in Germany. *Update* The rating has since been removed but can be seen below.

About Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette in Japan):

About

Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette is the latest entry in the digital board game series Dokapon. It is set in the world of Utawarerumono, with everything from stages to items and so on themed around the franchise. In addition to playable characters from Utawarerumono, many characters will also appear in the adventure parts throughout the story. The game features a fully-voiced “Story” mode, the series’ mainstay “Offline Match” mode, and—for the first time in the Dokapon series—an “Online Match” mode allowing you to play against everyone from friends to strangers.

Story

Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette features a fully-voiced single-player “Story” mode with a story created specifically for the game. In this mode, you will progress through the story with Haku as you clear each stage. Each stage has its own victory conditions, and your “objective” will update for every new event, so keep an eye on the objective while progressing through the story.

Offline and Online Matches

You can play against other users both offline and online. Up to four players can compete against each other, and you can play with CPU characters in place of real players depending on the circumstances. You can adjust the game settings down to details such as “final objective,” “victory conditions,” “map selection,” and more, allowing you to play against each other on your terms. Various “stamps” are also available as a communication tool for online matches.

Game Flow

The victory conditions for a game can be decided between players. Depending on the space the player lands, they may battle monsters or other players, govern or shop in towns, obtain loot, and so on while aiming for the goal to meet the game’s victory conditions. Work together, get in each other’s way—there are various ways to play.

Characters

Dokapon UP! Mugen no Roulette has RPG elements, so your character can level up, increase their stats, and learn new skills by defeating monsters and the like. And each character learn unique skills, so take action and make the best use of those skills to gain the upper hand.

Premium Edition (8,300 yen)

Packaging with a special illustration

Visual book featuring character artwork, illustrations, and more

Haku and Kuon acrylic key chains

Original soundtrack

Downloadable content playable character “Anju Battle Ver.”

Source