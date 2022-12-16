The Calisto Protocol Photo Mode Finally Arrives; Capture Brutal Finishers, Character Expressions, and More

Striking Distance Studios have been taking some heat regarding their debut horror title, The Calisto Protocol. Still, despite the negativities, the game is filled with gorgeous scenery, brutal imagery, and a dense amount of detail work.

So there should be no surprise that the developer has been working on a Photo Mode for the game. Yes, announced on Twitter, The Calisto Protocol will receive its long-awaited photo mode. Now players can capture the horror beauty the developers created in amazing screenshots full of editing power to make it however they like. The trailer, alongside the announcement, showcases the ability of the editing tool in real time.

You can change the focal length, add filters, zoom in and out, and so much more. This will allow players to experiment throughout the game and create some genuinely fantastic pictures, and it helps that the game is so good to look at visually! The photo mode is now available to use.

Check out the official announcement for The Calisto Protocol’s photo mode down below:

Capture the beauty and brutality of Callisto using #TCPPhotomode pic.twitter.com/POGeEH3pww — The Callisto Protocol (@CallistoTheGame) December 16, 2022

Below are some users’ photo mode edited screenshots from their playthrough, which look terrific!

I've barely dived into it, just got some while doing my first playthrough. pic.twitter.com/5LkQfv82ym — Invisiblekatana (@invisiblekatana) December 16, 2022

If you haven’t been keeping tabs on what The Callisto Protocol is about, we have you covered. Overall, this is a game set in the future where players step into the role of Jacob Lee. Jacob is a freight transporter that ends up having to crash land on Callisto. Suddenly, Jacob finds himself thrown into Black Iron Prison without trial or charges. Things take a turn for the worse when suddenly an unknown disease has turned inmates into hostile creatures, making it a battle to survive and escape from Callisto.

In related news, Striking Distance Studios have released a new trailer for the game, focusing on the PS5 next-gen immersion features. Within the game trailer, gameplay footage highlighted the PlayStation 5-focused features. The video spent the majority of the focus on the new DualSense controller. With the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, there are some notable moments in the game that can feel more immersive with the PlayStation 5 controller.

However, the developers also made sure to add 3D audio to help give players a deeper immersion level of when enemies are sneaking up behind you, hiding in the corner, or ready to pounce on you the second you turn the corner. Check out the full next-gen immersion trailer for The Calisto Protocol right here!

The Callisto Protocol is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Have you tried the latest horror title that took the gaming community by storm? Let us know in the comments below!

