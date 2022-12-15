Resident Evil Village VR Mode Will Launch Alongside PSVR 2

Capcom Resident Evil fans have been enjoying Resident Evil Village since it was initially released back in May of 2021. Outside of the base game, Capcom has delivered fans with an expansion that further adds the game narrative from where the original storyline ends. Likewise, there were updates placed that took players from a first-person perspective to a third-person perspective. But if you thought your time with Resident Evil Village has finally come to an end, you’re wrong. There is another update inbound that’s aimed at VR players.

More specifically, this is an update for the PlayStation 5’s PlayStation VR2 headset. Capcom announced a VR support update coming to the game earlier this year. But we’ve been waiting on just when this update would land on the platform. Today, we’re finding out that the PlayStation VR2 update for Resident Evil Village will release on February 22, 2023. This makes it an update that will launch alongside the release of Sony’s PlayStation VR2 headset. That could be a welcomed surprise for players that are throwing down the money for one of the PlayStation VR2 headsets, in general.

With the PlayStation VR2 headset costing players $549.99 from the official PlayStation store, that’s quite an investment already. So this could be a great deal for those of you who already own Resident Evil Village on the PlayStation 5. Again, this is an update to Resident Evil Village, so you’re not having to throw down any extra money to go through this title’s campaign while using the VR peripheral.

Capcom has also ensured that players would get the full use out of the PlayStation VR2 headset features. As a result, you’ll find eye tracking, 3D audio, and haptic feedback from the PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers. Additionally, there is controller motion support, and an example given from the PlayStation Blog is players holding up their arms to have Ethan guard himself from an attack.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t given Resident Evil Village a chance, the game is available right now. The base game can be picked up for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage for the game, which you can view down below. Although, as mentioned earlier, if you’re interested in the VR aspect of this game, the free DLC update will land on the PlayStation 5’s PlayStation VR2 headset on February 22, 2023.

