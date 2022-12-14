The Last Of Us Part III In The Works?

Naughty Dog is in a very interesting place right now. The Last Of Us Part I recently came out for console and will come to PC next month. It’ll even work on the Steam Deck! The remake of the original title in their franchise was praised for its new look, improved design and mechanics, and accessibility to all types of gamers. They also have an adaptation of their series coming to HBO next month, and it’s looking to be one of the best video game adaptations ever made. With all this success, many wonder if The Last Of Us Part III might be made.

The answer to that may have been said not by Naughty Dog but by an insider who claims to have proof that The Last Of Us Part III will not only happen, but it’s in the works right now with the developer. The “revelation” started when the insider, “ViewerAnon,” said that if he didn’t get a screening of the HBO adaptation, he would drop a big piece of news about Naughty Dog. He didn’t get the viewing, so he made the following tweet:

Well, I'm not watching anything, so… Dr. Uckmann's next game is THE LAST OF US PART III which is currently in production at Naughty Dog. https://t.co/MxN8aBq9cy — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 13, 2022

He would later explain that he could be trusted with the information because he’s revealed things in the past, including information about the HBO show. He’s even revealed games before they came out that were made by Naughty Dog, like Crash Bandicoot 4.

Whether he can be believed or not isn’t the issue. The issue is whether Naughty Dog will go down this rabbit hole once again. The first title is considered one of the best video games ever, and the remake only reaffirms that. However, when it came to the sequel, it was a different story. The title had numerous delays that made people wonder what it was about.

Then, when the title was released, it was a much darker, grittier, and arguably hopeless game that fans didn’t resonate with as much. They didn’t like the decisions that Naughty Dog made in terms of who lived and died. They also forced players to be a character they had no real connection with to “see their side of things.” While some of the hate was unfair, other criticisms weren’t. There’s a reason fans typically only talk about the original game and not the sequel.

The flip side is that the sequel won many awards and sold millions of copies. Getting a third entry in the series is possible, depending on whether Naughty Dog thinks they can win everyone back.

Source: Twitter