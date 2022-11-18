EA’s Skate Receives New Early Gameplay Footage from Developer Diary, The Board Room

EA has released a new developer diary for their highly anticipated revival of Skate. The new developer diary is about fifteen minutes long and gives the community good insight into the status of the game. Creating a new skateboarding game is no easy feat as there are a ton of obstacles standing in the face of the developers. The world, the physics, and the overall feel of the gameplay all need to be nailed down.

Through the span of 15 minutes, viewers also get a sneak peek at some gameplay. This gameplay isn’t anything flashy, but rather pre-alpha footage for the early playtests they had with the community. We see some crazy settings, early development characters, and get a sense of how the game will eventually play. But do note that the developers are now moving further into their process which will take a bit more time. The interview is filled with great insider knowledge on the ins and outs of what the team is hoping to accomplish, so make sure to check it out in full.

Check out the brand new gameplay footage from Skate from the developer diary — The Board room down below:

In related news, according to reports, some new Skate 4 details have been leaked online. The leak stems from the recent playtest of the game, and the information being released has become a problem for EA while trying to keep the game under wraps.

The Skate 4 details were shared on Reddit and are attributed to an early alpha test, which means that the details being leaked are from an early version of the game and don’t represent the final product. A new map called Fun City, from the Skate 4 playlist was leaked, but it might only be a small section of the full map. Skate is still in early development and with play tests being sent out to gamers around the world, we can see that it might be some time before the official release arrives. Make sure to check out the full report concerning the Skate 4 leaks right here!

Skate is still without a release date, however, it looks like the developers are making some great progress on the game. Are you excited to see the return of Skate? Let us know in the comments below!

Source