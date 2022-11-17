Perfect Dark Title Going “Extremely Well”?

Perfect Dark holds a unique place in video game history. It was created by Rare to follow up on the theme of the hit N64 game Goldeneye. In their eyes, there weren’t enough “spy games” out there, so they made this series to fill that void. It had a few titles but then went completely dark. Pun intended. Then, it was announced that a reboot of the series was coming with help from Crystal Dynamics, who had great success rebooting the Tomb Raider series. But, despite them being attached to it for a while now, updates on it have been scarce, which has left many nervous about its development.

However, there may be an update on what to expect from Crystal Dynamics and Eidos CEO Phil Rogers. He was on the earnings call for the company’s parent in Embracer Group, saying things with the Perfect Dark title are going “extremely well.” He also praised the team dynamic that is going into this and the other titles that they’re currently working on:

“What’s been so promising internally is seeing how our team took on this opportunity, a new way of working. If we think about the future of how we work, collaboration across studios, across time zones, across geographies, across different companies, will all become more common, so it is great to see the team at The Initiative and our team across Crystal studios working so well together.”

So what can we make of this? It’s honestly hard to say. Remember, the series reboot was announced in 2020, and we have only seen minimal visuals for the game ever since. Another thing to note here is that the companies involved in the reboot haven’t been on the most stable footing as of late. The Initiative was originally the team assigned to the title, and they went through major layoffs. Crystal Dynamics lost many of the IPs they helped make memorable, and now they’re working on this game and others.

The head of Xbox is trying to play it off as “no big deal” and saying how teams working together to make these games is “the new norm,” but it’s fair to be skeptical about that.

After all, we’ve already seen multiple big-name titles get lots of hype this year and fail to deliver on their promises.

If you’re hopeful that the next adventure with Johanna Dark will be excellent, you should keep that hope. But don’t build it up too much until we see the game itself.

Source: VGC