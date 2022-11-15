Nintendo Switch Sports Might Be Getting Golf Soon Than We Thought

Nintendo Switch Spots fans have been waiting for the game to get the update which will bring us golf into the mix of many other sports. Nintendo just released a new commerical for the Nintendo Switch Sports in Japan which centers around the golf update. Not only do we get a sneak peek at what the golf mode will look like, but we also learn that it is coming sooner than we thought.

The Nintendo Switch Spots golf update was dated for “holidays 2022” but if you click on the YouTub video linked below and take a quick look at the description, it quickly shows that the game is set to release late November….many of us are hoping right before Thanksgiving.

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now from the Nintendo eShop and will be getting an update toward the end of November.

