Mario Maker 2 Has Gotten An Update After 2 Years

After almost two years of Super Mario Maker 2 having received its “last update” the game has gotten another patch. However, it isn’t really that much, at least, not that we have learned about. The single update patch is listed below.

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

And….that’s it. Unfortunately this just shows that Nintendo doesn’t seem to have any big plans for the game, but this does show that the game hasn’t been completely forgotten by him either.

