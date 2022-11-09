Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Announced, Key Visual Revealed

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 was officially announced on Wednesday. The official site for the series also released a key visual that you can check out below. No other information regarding Season 3 has been announced at this time. The announcement comes just two weeks before the premiere of the series’ first film Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlett Bonds, which is set to release on November 25 in theaters across Japan and worldwide sometime in 2023.

Season 2 of the anime season started airing during the Winter 2021 season and ran for two cours (parts) that extended into the Spring 2021 season, totaling 24 episodes. The upcoming film Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds revealed a new trailer last week ahead of its November 25 which you can also watch below, along with the official subbed version of the first trailer for the film that Crunchyroll released earlier this year. The latest trailer features the main theme song for the film “Make Me Feel Better” performed by MindaRyn, who also performed the hit opening theme song “Like Flames” for Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2. MindayRyn describes the track “Make Me Feel Better” as “the invigorating feeling of the bonds formed with the comrades after an adventure is over.”

While no other information regarding Season 3 has been announced, fans can check out the full staff and cast list for the upcoming movie below. Be sure to follow Gameranx for more updates about Season 3 of Reincarnated as a Slime!

Staff

Director : Yasuhito Kikuchi

: Yasuhito Kikuchi Screenplay : Kazuyuki Fudeyasu

: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu Music : Hitoshi Fujima

: Hitoshi Fujima Character Design : Ryōma Ebata

: Ryōma Ebata Art Director : Ayumi Satō

: Ayumi Satō Chief Animation Director : Yūichi Tanaka

: Yūichi Tanaka Art design : Masahiro Satō, Rémy Boisseuil

: Masahiro Satō, Rémy Boisseuil Sound Director : Jin Aketagawa

: Jin Aketagawa Director of Photography : Hiroshi Satō

: Hiroshi Satō CG Producer : Masaya Machida

: Masaya Machida Color design : Maki Saitou

: Maki Saitou Concept Art : Kenichiro Tomiyasu

: Kenichiro Tomiyasu Editing : Yumi Jinguji

: Yumi Jinguji Monitor Graphics : Yūji Haibara

: Yūji Haibara Monster Design: Takahiro Kishida

Cast

Miho Okasaki as Rimuru

Asuna Tomari as Gobta

Chikahiro Kobayashi as Ranga

Houchu Ohtsuka as Hakurō

Jun Fukushima as Gabiru

Junichi Yanagita as Kurobe

Kanehira Yamamoto as Rigurd

M.A.O as Shion

Makoto Furukawa as Benimaru

Megumi Toyoguchi as Raphael

Riko Fukumoto as Towa

Sayaka Senbongi as Shuna

Subaru Kimura as Lacua

Takahiro Sakurai as Diablo

Takuya Eguchi as Sōei

Tarô Yamaguchi as Geld

Tomoaki Maeno as Veldora

Yūma Uchida as Hiiro

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is based on the original light novel series Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It originally ran from 2013 to 2016 on the website Shōsetsuka ni Narō. Not too long after its initial release, Micro Magazine acquired the series and began publishing it in 2014 and has since released 20 volumes of the ongoing light novels. US-based publisher Yen Press acquired the English license for the series in 2017 and has since released the first 14 volumes. The light novels eventually received an award-winning manga adaptation with artwork by Shō Okagiri. The manga adaptation has released 21 volumes so far (20 in English). As of October 2022, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime light novels have reached over 30 million copies in circulation.

Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds Synopsis

Studio 8bit, who also animates the television anime series, returns to animate the upcoming movie. This will be Reincarnated as a Slime‘s first theatrical release since the anime series began airing in October 2018. Crunchyroll describes the plot of the movie as such:

A long-running conspiracy is swirling over a mysterious power known as “Queen” in Raja, a small country west of Tempest. When a slime who evolved into a Demon Lord named Rimuru Tempest crosses paths with Hiiro, a survivor of the Ogre race, an incredible adventure packed with new characters begins. The power of bonds will be put to the test!

Source: Official Twitter Account