Former Gears of War Lead Has Casting Ideas For Upcoming Live-Action Movie

Yesterday, it was announced that Gears of War would finally be getting a live-action adaptation via Netflix, which is turning the game series into a live-action movie and an adult animated series. That’s not unlike their approach with franchises like The Witcher, which got the same treatment over time. Enter Cliffy B., one of the men who made the franchise what it was. He made a statement yesterday about not just the adaptations but the franchise’s anniversary. He told a bit about its origin and thanked the fans for their support. Cliffy B. also wished Netflix all the best with the adaptations.

He then decided to play “casting director” and recommended some things:

Oh and yes, Bautista as Marcus please – and a Latino actor for Dom, dammit. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 7, 2022

Yes, he’s fully fine with Dave Bautista playing Marcus Fenix. If you don’t get this “joke,” it’s that Dave Bautista, the former wrestler, and current actor, has been petitioning for years to be the live-action version of Marcus Fenix. While Netflix may have laid claim to Gears of War yesterday, there was a rumored movie in the works for years. Dave was there throughout all of it to try and get the role.

Then, in collaboration with one of the later games, The Coalition did a visual makeover so that Bautista’s look could be imposed on Fenix, and he did the voice lines for the character. Of course, if you’ve seen Bautista in WWE or the movies, you know that he has the bulk to be Fenix, so he’s not a bad choice for the lead role, and it’d have to be someone pretty important to replace him in the part.

Cliffy B. was also adamant about the Dom situation and recounted how he made sure that he cast Dom with someone who was Latino after another game made Latino characters sound like stereotypes. Given the desire in Hollywood to cast people with proper descents in roles of similar natures, that seems possible.

Oh, but there is one place he draws the line:

Oh and keep Chris Pratt away from the Gears franchise, please, FFS. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 7, 2022

Laugh all you want, but you all know that if Hollywood got the chance, they’d put Chris Pratt in as many roles as possible because he “makes money” and is a “big name.” We all saw the trailer with Mario that he did, and it’s pretty bad. So now imagine his voice in Gears of War. Exactly.

Either way, even with Cliffy B. not being a part of the franchise anymore, he still is passionate about it and wants these new adaptations to succeed.

Source: Twitter