Signalis: How To Get The Einhorn Revolver & Nitro Express Rifle | Missable Weapon Locations Guide

Signalis is an old-school survival horror game — and you’ll need ever weapon you can get to overcome the horrors you’ll encounter. Like other classic survival horror adventures like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, you can absolutely miss some of the weapons if you’re not careful. There are two optional guns in Signalis, and both are extremely powerful. They’re exactly the type of guns you’ll want to have handy when dealing with the cyberpunk horrors you’ll face. Bosses don’t stand a chance.

Signalis is the perfect game to play in the spooky fall season, and it is available right now on Xbox Game Pass. If you’re hungry for more survival horror action, you won’t want to miss our full coverage for the Shadows of Rose DLC — we have full puzzle solutions for the Castle and the Doll House, and tips for taking on every boss fight. We’ve even got a guide covering where to find every weapon and upgrade in the expansion.

How To Get The Einhorn Revolver

To gain the Einhorn Revolver, you need to collect the Hunter’s Key and the Gun Case. The Gun Case contains the Einhorn Revolver — a powerful magnum you won’t want to miss.

The Flashlight Module is required to get both items.

Gun Case Location: Floor 6 – Travel to the east side and enter the Shooting Range. The gun case is located here.

Hunter’s Key Location: Floor 7 – In the southeast area of Floor 7 you’ll find the Protektor Archives. Inside the archive, check the north area of the room to get the Hunter’s Key.

How To Get The Nitro Express Rifle

The Nitro Express Rifle is an even bigger magnum. Extremely easy to miss and found after a major required boss battle. Unlike the previous missable weapon, this doesn’t require solving a small puzzle. Instead, you have to return to a previous location as a specific time.