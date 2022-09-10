The Dision: Resurgence Gets a New Trailer at Ubisoft Forward

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence was first announced in July 2022, but today we got another look at the upcoming game during the Ubisoft Forward live stream. The event had a heavy segment of Tom Clancy games, including updates for The Division 2, The Division: Heartland, and Rainbow Six Siege. The Division: Resurgence was the third in the franchise listed if you’re looking for it in the live stream.

As the announcers said, The Division Resurgence will be the first game in the series to be entirely mobile. While it will take place in the same universe as The Division and The Division 2, it will be a brand new story. Ubisoft’s goal is to bring the same enjoyable experience that their other AAA games do.

Set in an open-world version of New York City, players will get a brand new PVE storyline and have the choice of either solo or coop gameplay. There will also be the return of the popular Conflict modes where you can play either Skirmish or Domination as well as The Dark Zone. This quarantined area of New York City is very dangerous but full of powerful and rare loot. This zone is what we saw in today’s Ubisoft Forward live stream, where the characters dawned masks and entered a HAZMAT hell-hole. The goal is to get in, grab whatever you can, and get out quickly if you make it out at all.

In the trailer, we see the intense HAZMAT symbols and abandoned vehicles in a snowy urban area. They mention a ticking clock, though whether that is in regard to an alarm or a health hazard is not entirely clear. While being shot at by braze humans not afraid of having their oxygen tanks blown up, players will search through valuable loot in chests marked as hazardous.

With the ability to play coop, creating diversions and cover fire would be part of the strategy for getting as much as you can. It also looks like you can use a weaponized droid for some aerial sneak attacks. The end of the trailer was cryptic with the warning of “trust no one.” There’s an implication of betrayal by your own teammates as one guy shoots at the other two as they load up their loot. How that will work in the game is yet to be revealed. Check out the video below for the Dark Zone trailer.

Tom Clancy’s The Division: Resurgence does not have a release date yet, as it was only just announced this year. Though the framework of the game is mostly there due to sharing the same world as the first two games in the franchise, there are likely challenges to creating a mobile game with all of the power and experience of a AAA console/PC game. We can’t wait to learn more.

