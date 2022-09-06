The Coalition Is Helping With State Of Decay 3

Announced at the Xbox Games Showcase in August of 2021, State Of Decay 3 was revealed to the world, and then went on to disappear like a proverbial in the wind. It’s been more than a year since the reveal, and the silence has been deafening, but thanks to Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty, who has had quite a bit to say this week regarding multi-studio AAA titles, and the future of AI involvement in QA testing, he’s shared some insights into the development status of Undead Labs’ latest title.

Speaking on Major Nelson’s podcast, we learned some fascinating new things about the game, namely that it’s being worked on using Unreal Engine 5, but also that The Coalition, the team responsible for Gears of War 4, Gears 5, and (in part) Gears Tactics, are lending their assistance to Undead Labs to get the game made. The latter piece of news would be consistent with Booty’s multi-studio AAA titles comments from PAX West on the weekend. Whilst speaking to Nelson during the podcast, Booty stated, “You mentioned Undead Labs, they’re working with The Coalition up in Vancouver, our Gears of War studio, using some of the technology around Unreal Engine 5 and some of the stuff that’s been in Gears of War before to bring that into State of Decay 3.”

Booty continued, “Last week before last, we spent all day at Undead Labs in Seattle, which was great, getting the update on State of Decay 3, which has really got some cool stuff, in addition to the fact that State of Decay 2 just continues to grow its user base. It’s kind of this stealth thing that just keeps growing, and it was cool to get an update. I think we hit eleven million lifetime players on State of Decay 2 now, which is pretty cool. All of that, the things they are doing there, are really the testbed, the proving grounds, for all the stuff that’s going in State of Decay 3.”

Given the multi-studio development cadence that seems to have been established within Xbox’s first party studios, Booty also went on to speak about what that development pipeline looks like, “We have a structure in place, we just call them summits, where we get subject matter experts together for one or two days…We’ve had animation summits, UI summits, Unreal Engine summits, physics summits, etc. I think we did in the last year close to 25 of these. That’s our main mechanism for teams to share technology back and forth.”

In 2021 The Colation announced that it was spearheading the Xbox push into Unreal Engine use with “multiple new projects” being in development. Presumably we now know two of them, State Of Decay 3, and most-likely a new core entry in the Gears of War franchise given the open-ended nature of 2019’s Gears 5.

