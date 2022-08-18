New Tales From The Borderlands Leaked, Dated

Gearbox are going full Nintendo with their Tales from the Borderlands spin-off series with the new game, announced earlier this year, now leaking online with retailers sharing the release date, first story details, box art and more splashing over the internet, thanks in large part to the leaky ship at Amazon, who has already spilled the beans of Dead Island 2‘s impending release date reveal earlier today. So where’s that “full Nintendo” aspect I discussed earlier – it’s in the title – the new Tales From The Borderlands is called just that, New Tales From The Borderlands, akin to Nintendo’s New Super Mario Bros. titles.

The Amazon listing in question has outlined some juicy details including the aforementioned title, the game’s release date or October 21, 2022, launch platforms, the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch (and presumably), PC. We got to see box art, and learned a bit about the game through a detailed description on the site. The listing has been ripped down, unlike Dead Island 2 (as of the time of writing), but the information is out there, reading:

“Take a stand against ruthless corporate overlords in this narrative-driven adventure! Within the perpetually war-torn metropolis of Promethea, you’ll control Anu, Octavio, and Fran on the worst day of their lives.

Help these three lovable losers as they endeavor to change the world (and maybe even save it)! Face down a planetary invasion, vicious vault monster, and cold-hearted capitalist in this cinematic thrill ride where what happens next is up to you!

Meet a motley cast full of misfits, assassin bots, and talking guns in this race to the top! It’s time to fight back against exploitation and corporate greed.”

Anu, Octavio, and Fran are only playable for the first time in this new entry with no word yet on the status of the last game’s playable protagonists Fiona and Rhys having been made in either the detailing on Amazon, nor via previous correspondence from the Gearbox.

Gearbox has partnered with The Game Awards, Summer Game Fest, and GamesCom Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley on a number of events in the past, debuting games that they have either developed internally or published, and with the latest iteration of GamesCom Opening Night Live now upon us within the week, it seems incredibly likely that the official revelation of New Tales From The Borderlands will come at that showcase.

Another important note on New Tales From The Borderlands is around the development of the game. Notably, the original game was developed by TellTale Games, and while the developer exists today, it went to bankruptcy and a rebuild before getting to that point. the new New Tales From The Borderlands is being developed internally at Gearbox, while 2K will handle the game’s publishing.

