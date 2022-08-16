Spider-Man Remastered As Welcomed A Stan Lee Mod

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered was released earlier this week after much excitement for a while for this new Spidey game. This game is available on both PC and PS5 only. This Spider-Man game allowed you to play as Spider-Man, a.k.a Peter Parker. When you pre-ordered this game, you also got three bonus suits: the Iron Spider Suit (this was introduced in Avengers: Infinity War, which was a suit Tony Stark made for Tom Holland’s Spider-Man), the Spider-Punk suit, and Velocity Suit. Now, just four days after its release on PC, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered has gotten many mods that players can use throughout the game. One of those mods even being the creator of Spidey himself, comic co-creator Stan Lee.



This had been reported to be coming before by other publications, such as Gamespot, who first shared the Stan Lee mod. This lets players use a Stan Lee avatar the exact same way you would the original Spider-Man avatar…so in other words, Stan Lee can do anything and everything Spider-Man can. However, Stan Lee does not get his own Spider-Man suit like I’m sure many of us were hoping for when this was announced, but inside, Stan Lee is in a tuxedo, which is both cool and also hilarious when we see pictures like the one above. With this mod, Stan Lee can crawl up walls, sit on rooftops, sling his webs, and swing throughout New York City.

Some other mods were also released on Spider-Man: Remastered like the classic Mary Jane, Vulture, and Kingpin. These mods don’t change any of the gameplay, but now Wilson Fisk, Kingpin can become a hero in Spider-Man Remastered, how cool is that? Or the fact players can now save the city as Peter Parker’s love interest Mary Jane Watson from the classic Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies.

We don’t know when or if how many more mods will be added to the game, however, it would be cool if we see more camos in the game like we get to see with Mary Jane and Stan Lee, like unmasked versions of Spider-Man included all three, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland as a cool reference to the new Spider-Man: No Way Home movie that released last December.

Spider-Man: Remastered

In Spider-Man: Remastered this is an updated version of the beloved game that was made for both PC and PS5. This game has some of the most incredible graphics many gamers have ever seen. In this Spider-Man game, we met a Spider-man we have never seen before fighting crime on the streets of New York City. This Peter Parker is struggling to balance both his normal life as a teenage boy, between school, jobs, and his relationship with Mary Jane Watson, and his alternative identity as Spider-Man, a hero that is masterful at fighting big crime in the city of New York.

