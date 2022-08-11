GTA Online Update Brings New Car and Cayo Perico Races

You can now drive a Delasse Draugur and race on the Cayo Perico island.

Every Thursday morning, Rockstar Games releases a new update for GTA Online. This week’s update brings a brand new car to the game, the Declasse Draugur. The island of Cayo Perico now features races, and there are plenty of buried stashes to discover across San Andreas. The latest GTA Online weekly update also includes a new round of time trials, free goodies to earn, and weekly discounts.

New Vehicle: The Declasse Draugur

The new car available in GTA Online this week is the Declasse Draugur. You can buy this four seater off-roader in Southern San Andreas Superautos for $1,870,000. It may seem expensive but if you purchase this car you’ll get a free Gray Yeti Flat Cap, so it’s totally worth it.

Cayo Perico Races

The August 11 GTA Online update brings a new set of races to the game. The island of Cayo Perico, home of one of the best heists of GTA Online, now welcomes races. You can access them via the menu, under the Races category. There is a total of 10 races on Cayo Perico, on land, air, and sea.

To celebrate the launch of the Cayo Perico races, Rockstar Games doubles the cash and RP rewards of these races. You can also claim a free Keinemusik Cayo Perico Tee to rep these new activities.

Buried Stashes

The latest GTA Online update brings a new open-world event: buried stashes. Players can now pick up a metal detector to look for buried stashes hidden across Los Santos.

You can acquire a metal detector from a dead body washed off the shore. Steal the dead man’s goods to get the metal detector and begin your treasure hunt.

Time Trials

This week’s Time Trial is located in Grove Street. You will need to get out of that neighborhood in less than 01:20.00 to win the top prize.

RC’s Time Trial is in Vespucci Canals, more specifically in Little Seoul Park. If you manage to beat the 01:10.00 par time, you can win a whopping $100,000 cash prize.

Weekly Cars

Every week, new cars are available at Hao’s Special Works, Simeon’s Showroom, and the Luxury Autos dealership.

Hao’s Premium Test Ride for this week is the Karin S95 Sports. This car will be waiting for you in the LS Car Meet, but you will need to purchase an LS Car Meet membership to take this beauty for a ride.

If you are not playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, you won’t have access to the Karin S95 Sports. However, you can test the Enus Windsor Drop, Lampadati Pigalle, and the Enus Super Diamond.

Last week, Rockstar Games released a major update for GTA Online. It introduced two news dealerships to add more cars to your garage: Simeon’s Showroom and Luxury Autos.

Simeon opened his shop in Downtown Los Santos, near the Olympic Freeway. This week, the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom features the Declasse Tornado, Vulcar Nebula Turbo, Annis Remus, Enus Cognoscenti, and the Benefactor Stirling GT.

Head to Rockford Hills to check out the Luxury Autos on Portola dealership. This week, the business sells the Overflod Autarch for $1,955,000 and the Pegassi Torero XO for $2,890,000.

Weekly Discounts

The latest GTA Online weekly update comes with various discounts.

60% off:

Carbonizzare ($78,000)

50% off:

Special Cargo Crates & Warehouse Source Cargo

Silk Pajamas & Robeso

Smoking Jackets

Defiler ($206,000 – $154,500)

811 ($567,500)

Super Diamond ($125,000)

40% off:

Bunkers

Brickade ($666,000)

Cognoscenti ($152,400)

FMJ ($1,050,000)

Arena Imperator ($1,370,964 – $1,030,800)

Windsor Drop ($540,000)

30% off:

Special Cargo Warehouses

Throwables & Ammo (+Special Ammo)

Itali GTB ($832,300)

Penetrator ($616,000

T20 ($1,540,000)

