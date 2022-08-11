Kirby’s Dream Buffet Launches On August 17

UPDATE: Kirby’s Dream Buffet will retail for £13.49 in the U.K.

During the Kirby 30th Anniversary Live Musical performance, a release date was confirmed for the upcoming multiplayer title, Kirby’s Dream Buffet. The game, which was officially announced last month, is set to launch on August 17 for Nintendo Switch, and will retail for 1500 yen in Japan. If current exchange rates are in play here, then Kirby’s Dream Buffet should go for $12 in the U.S and £10 in the U.K. A new trailer has been released, though it’s yet to be uploaded separately, so a Japanese YouTube channel has clipped the reveal. You can check this out here.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet stars the titular Kirby, as he and other variations of himself compete to become the biggest of all Kirbys. Although this premise sounds bizarre, players will participate in a variety of cake-themed mini-games to reach the number one spot. Dream Buffet will include online multiplayer, meaning that you will be able to seemingly play with your friends as well as complete strangers. At the moment, we’ve seen a variety of included minigames, such as a ball rolling game, avoiding tweezers, and a game where you whack other Kirbys on top of a waffle.

Comparisons are being made between Kirby’s Dream Buffet and 2020’s Fall Guys, which recently went free to play on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch. Kirby is a franchise that has received a lot of love from Nintendo over the years, especially when it comes to spin-off titles. On the 3DS, the pink puffball starred in a battle royale game, a top-down platformer, a puzzle game, and much more. Then you have the main-line titles, which included Kirby Triple Deluxe, Kirby Planet Robobot, and the remake of 2010’s Kirby’s Epic Yarn.

If you’re interested in hearing some tunes from the Kirby franchise, then you can watch the replay of the Kirby 30th Anniversary Music Fest on YouTube. This Japanese performance was live-streamed, featuring music from the franchise’s rich lineup of games. There are a bunch of iconic tracks from the series, such as Green Greens, Vs Meta Knight, and more. You can check out the performance below:

Kirby’s Dream Buffet will launch on August 17 for Nintendo Switch.

