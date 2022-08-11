Nvidia’s RTX 4070 To Supposedly Boost to 2.8 GHz 

Serial leaker, @Kopite7kimi is at it again. This time the renowned tech insider has dropped a nugget about the core clocks in NVIDIA’s RTX 4070 range. The 4070 range is the next big thing for NVIDIA, with the mid-range hardware boasting numbers that we’ve not yet seen. The new 4070 will have a base clock of 2310 MHz, a rated boost clock of 2610 MHz, and a maximum boost clock of 2800 MHz via GPU Boost 4.0 — if there’s the power and temperature headroom available to facilitate it.

There is an update of RTX 4070.

PG141-SKU331

7680FP32

12G 21Gbps GDDR6X

300W

TSE >11000 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 4, 2022

Of course, everything can and should be taken with a grain of salt since there has been no official word from NVIDIA as of yet, however, Kopite7kimi’s track record is extremely strong.

The breakdown of the details as specified by Kopite7kimi are as follows

GPU Model Number PG141-SKU331 CUDA Core Count 7680 FP32 Base Clock 2310MHz Boost Clock 2610MHz Maximum GPU Boost 4.0 Clock 2800MHz Memory Configuration 12G 21Gbps GDDR6X Target Board Power (TGP) 285W 3DMark TimeSpy Extreme Score 11,000 Points

When compared to the competition, the 4070 compares quite favourably, exceeding the capabilities of the RDNA2 and RX 6000 GPU’s from AMD.

Of course, there are several other components to this conversation that need to be discussed as well. Namely, the industry more broadly is contending with supply issues worldwide thanks to a lack of available silicone, meanwhile there’s the pre-order and launch day hassles that consumers regularly face where scalpers and bots crush online retailers to scoop up all of the stock and on-sell at obscene prices. While this new GPU certainly seems promising, and the excitement, especially if it turns out to be true, is absolutely justified, the potential headaches that might step from a lack of available stock is something that all prospective buyers need to be considering ahead of an attempt to preorder any new GPU. Hopefully retailers can find a way to make them more accessible for all of us.

