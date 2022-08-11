My Hero Academia Exec Promises Big Fights In Season 6

If you were to ask why so many people love to see live-action or animated adaptations of their favorite comics or manga, the answer most times would be simple. For some, it’s just seeing their favorite characters in more “active” media is enticing to them. For others, it’s somewhat more enjoyable to “see” the adventures than just read about them. But for most, the fact of the matter is that seeing the stories told in an “animated” sense, regardless of whether it’s live-action or anime, is what makes it feel even more compelling. For proof of this, you need only look at My Hero Academia.

The manga for this series had been out for some time (about two years) before the first season of the show came out, and you likely never really heard it mentioned before that anime premiere. But once it came out, and you saw not just the animation, but the storytelling in that visual form and the voice acting making all the characters stand out in big ways, people couldn’t help but be enthralled. As such, with every season that came out, people were expecting more and more from it, and for honest and good reasons. Season 2 is still hailed as a high point for the series not just because it had nearly double the episodes of the first season, but because of how the Sports Festival allowed all sorts of animated sequences to come out.

Season 4 was another highlight for some because of the fights with Overhaul, the spotlight on characters like Endeavor and how they fight, and so on. But in Season 5, a lot of people thought there was a bit of a step back despite the potential for more great fights. Especially when the first half of the season was all about Class 1-A vs. Class 1-B. Many felt a bit underwhelmed by it, and all that followed.

However, with My Hero Academia Season 6, that’s all about to change, as Masahiko Minami, who is a part of Studio Bones who animates the show, notes that Season 6 will have a lot of big fights. And to be blunt, they absolutely should have that because this is going to be a season that is about a war. What’s more, for those who have read the manga, they know that the “all out war” arc is one where there are some big losses and changes for all the major parties.

The pages could only show this is so much detail though, so seeing it in animated form is vital here, and that makes it all the more good to hope for the best now that the exec from the studio is promising big things.

