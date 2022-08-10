Disney+ App Coming To PS5

While PlayStation 5 owners have been happily using Disney+ on their consoles since it launched in 2020, they’ve been enjoying a lesser experience given that they were running the PS4 version on their console – now it seems that at long last a native PS5 version is on the way. For those desperate to get the best possible experiences of Obi-Wan Kenobi, I Am Groot, and the thousands of other Star Wars and Marvel titles now have hope that they can do so via their PS5’s as eagle-eyed Redditor, “the_andshrew 2” spotted a listing on the PlayStation Network for what seems to be a beta version of the popular Disney Streaming app.

Titled “Vader” (appropriate), it came with an image, but no further information was disclosed in the listing. Typically though, once these listings first appear on PSN it’s not long before they then surface “for real life” (to quote popular Disney+ show, Bluey). For those eager to walk away from the backwards compatible version of Disney+ and enter the future, they surely won’t have to wait much longer.

Disney+ has been on a tear lately as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s premiere was revealed to be the most popular opening of any Disney+ series, while reports abound that X-Men 97 is incoming, Eragon is getting a new adaptation, and a gigantic slate of Marvel and Star Wars television series have all been announced to debut on the service over the next 18-24 months including, Season 2 of Loki, Ironheart, She-Hulk, the return of Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and an untitled Wakanda series. Meanwhile, Disney+ Day, coming September 8, 2022, will inevitably see more details come for the likes of Star Wars titles, The Bad Batch, Andor, and Tales Of The Jedi, as well as a host of other Pixar titles, and more.

