The Action Platformer Moonscars Is Set to Arrive in September

Image is taken from the upcoming platformer Moonscars

2D platformers over the past few years have become quite the force in the world of gaming; they keep the retro mechanic but add a new and polished aesthetic that has evolved the genre for sure. Now we have another to add to the collection with a lovely little 2D action platformer called Moonscars which is launching on September 27 as well, and it will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store.

Moonscars is the brainchild of publisher Humble Games and developer Black Mermaid. It was originally announced earlier in the year for consoles and PC, but the news that it will also have a Nintendo Switch release is brand-new information – Switch gamers always have to wait until the last minute to find stuff out. Check out the trailer for the game below to get a sense of what to expect.

The trailer for the upcoming Moonscars

Now we have an official release date for Moonscars, we can offer you a lot more additional information about the game and the story too. Let us set the scene for you: under the grim moonlight, a fierce Clayborne warrior called Grey Irma must battle his way through life, while driven by one singular purpose, to find the sculpturer and unravel the mystery of her existence – that shouldn’t be too hard, right?

This game will have you pushing the limits of those combat skills that you have been polishing ever since you picked up a control pad. Players must master a whole host of new abilities to help them progress through an incredibly unforgiving nonlinear 2D world while coming face to face with the relentless darkness that seeks to destroy you – remember when we said this wouldn’t be too hard… that might have been a slight exaggeration. In Moonscars, every single death is a lesson learned, and as you overcome each challenge, new truths will be revealed that will assist you on your journey.

Some of the key features that this game offers are:

Death Shapes You – Before you rise, you must first fall. This will mold your very character and allow you to become a warrior of masterful skill.

A Gorgeous World to Explore – Explore the shadows and the secrets that this world has hidden away for years, a world that has been shrouded in a mist of desperation and despair.

Test Your Resolve – Sharpen your skills and reflexes in challenging combat situations that are full of action. Slash and parry with weapons that consist of a trusty sword as well as several unique weapons. You can also command powerful witchery as well, don’t forget that.

The Moon Hungers – Unearth a strange fantasy tale that is filled with all kinds of twists, as well as some intricate worldbuilding.

This is one 2D action-packed platformer that you will not want to miss, make a note of that September 27 date so you don’t forget.

Source