Persona 5 Royal Shows Off Next-Gen Gameplay Clip

To some, the need to have exclusive titles on your platform is not just a must, it’s a necessity. After all, if everyone had the same things but with slightly better graphics, mobility, or gameplay controls, what would be the point of having all of these systems? Why not just have a “mega-system” that we can all have and enjoy?

To others, there are some titles that honestly have a need to expand beyond the system they started on in order to get into the hands of gamers that were never able to enjoy it before. Persona 5 Royal was a title that was exactly that upon its release.

We won’t deny that Persona as a franchise has often been seen as a bit niche. It didn’t help that each title seemed like an anime in gaming form, and as a result, only a certain kind of gamer was up for playing them. But when the original Persona 5 came out and was later expanded to even greater heights with Royal, it changed everyone’s minds for the better. This game not only balanced striking visuals with great gameplay, but the story and how you advanced your life in both the outside world and the metaverse was so addicting that players couldn’t help but latch onto it.

Persona 5 Royal 60fps Xbox Series X Gameplayhttps://t.co/PEzNRdrND6 pic.twitter.com/f41Nelyo57 — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) August 9, 2022

There’s a reason the game was nominated for various awards when it came out on PS4, including being a Game of the Year nominee. It was that darn good. The only problem was that it was exclusive to one system! Where’s the fun in that?

Thankfully, 2022 is FINALLY the year that the game gets to come to all the other main systems, including the Nintendo Switch (of which owners of the system have been begging for a port for literal years), the PC, and the Xbox Series X/S.

On that note, if you look at the tweet above, you’ll see a gameplay clip of Persona 5 Royal running on the Xbox Series X, and you’ll notice that it looks incredibly smooth as it plays. That’s due to how the game is running at full power at 60 FPS. So while it visually may only look a little better, the smoothness of animations and VFX are likely to look even better here than it does on the PS4.

This will no doubt make fans very excited and wish to get into the game even more quickly than they wanted to before. Thankfully, the wait is only about 2 months away, as the game will release on the other systems on October 21st.

Source: Twitter