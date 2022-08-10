Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Latest Character Trailer Centers Around Josuke Higashikata

Bandai Namco is back yet again with another character trailer for their upcoming remaster fighting title centered around the very popular anime — Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. Today’s character reveal is focused on Josuke Higashikata, a prominent character for those of the series.

The publisher has been teasing fans by slowly revealing characters and the hype pushes forward to its release date which is rapidly approaching. With only a month until release, fans are at an all-time high itching to get their hands on the game. Similar to character trailers in the past. the format remains the same; fans will get a short glimpse at the character in action, a couple of their move sets, and of course a look at a new playable map. Higashikata looks absolutely brutal in his debut character trailer and will most definitely be a desired playable character on the ever-growing roster for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R.

Check out the brand new trailer for Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R down below:

Josuke Higashikata was first introduced in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable and for those who have not watched the anime or read the manga, Higashikata deals with amnesia. Struggling to remember who he is or where he comes from is a pivotal piece in his story.

Bandai Namco is surely keeping their fans engaged with the impending release of the upcoming fighting title. We have seen a ton of great trailers for the game, but if you happened to miss out on the two of the fan-favorite characters in the series — Jonathan Joestar and Dio make sure you check out their trailers right here as they are pretty epic!

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is set to release on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 1st, 2022.

