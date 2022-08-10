Cyberpunk 2077 Modder Creates a New Place to Explore

Cyberpunk 2077 is an action RPG that lets us explore a high-tech future world. In Cyberpunk 2077, you play as V, a fully customizable mercenary with many skills, in the open world of Night City. The game is played from a first-person perspective, but everything about V, from voice and visual appearance to class, is yours to make your own. V can have many skills based on his class, including hacking, machinery, and combat. The premise is that V struggles with a cybernetic implant that is trying to overwrite him. The personality and memories of a dead celebrity will be placed into his body while he fades into oblivion if he doesn’t find a way to stop it. Luckily, the celebrity works with V, and the two work together to find a body for the celebrity and keep V in their own.

Fans of the game have probably run into the frustration of not being able to explore many of the game’s buildings. Though a few are open to exploring and gaining loot, most are closed off. Thankfully, some modders have decided to start working on this limitation by creating mods for the interiors of previously unexplorable buildings. Recently, the modder by the name of Krat0es created the “Unofficial Content Patch” for an otherwise nondescript building.

If you head over to the Santo Domingo district, you’ll find the Red White and Used repair shop. Getting inside the garage, however, isn’t as straightforward as walking through the front door. Walking around to the side alley, use the scissor lift and then jump down to an upper deck in order to explore the garage. Once you’re in though, there’s a decent amount to see!

Inside, go through the door to find catwalk scaffolding and staircases that will take you to the shop floor. From there you can just mosey around all of the typical garage stuff like workbenches covered in tools and cables lying around. Then in the back room, there is a bonus of a powerful sniper rifle that is yours to collect if you like. Though you can’t make it a headquarters, it’s still fun to look around, especially if you’re just trying to keep exploring the incredible open world of Cyberpunk 2077. It also sounds like more interior mods like this are on the way as modder work to make the game even more fun to play.

You can find this mod, called “Unofficial Content Patch” by Krat0es, on Nexus Mods. If you’re a big fan and just can’t get enough, you might be excited to hear that a Cyberpunk 2077 board game is in the works! The game, called Cyberpunk 2077: Gangs of Night City, used Kickstarter to raise funds for the project. While the goal was $100,000, at the time of writing this article, $886,783 has been pledged! So. Goal achieved.

