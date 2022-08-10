PlayStation Plus Game Lineup For August, Including Dead by Daylight

The game lineup has just been announced for August for PlayStation Plus, which will be available for Extra and Premium members on August 16. We have many amazing games coming this month so let’s break it down now!

Yakuza 0 Zero

Yakuza 0 is one of SEGA’s legendary Japanese games, the first of the series. Fight like hell through Tokyo and Osaka as a junior yakuza Kiryu and Majima. Play as a former to discover how he finds himself in a world of trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. Then, step into the silver-toed shoes of Goro Majima and explore his “normal” life as the proprietor of the cabaret club. Take a front-row seat to 1980s life in Japan in an experience unlike anything else in video gaming. A legend is born.

Yakuza Kiwami

The year is 1995, and Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, is an up-and-coming yakuza. A Lieutenant Advisor in the Tojo Clan’s Dojima Family, his hard work has nearly earned him his own sub-family in this prestigious group. However, one rainy night, the unthinkable happens. Sohei Dojima, Patriarch of the Dojima Family, kidnaps Kiryu’s childhood friend, Yumi. In an effort to save her, Kiryu’s sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, rushes after them. Kiryu makes a decision that will change his life forever.

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, must face the ambitious Ryuji Goda, the Dragon of Kansai, in an all-out war between two rival yakuza clans. An extreme recreation of one of Yakuza’s most beloved entries, now in stunning 4K and unlocked framerates. There can be only one dragon.

In Yakuza’s sequel, we will see a remake treatment, not only updating the original but expanding it with a playable adventure starring Goro Majima set before the events of the main game. A year after the events of the first Yakuza, an assassination pulls Kazuma Kiryu out of a peaceful life to broker peace between rival clans and face off against Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai.

Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is a popular multiplayer 4vs1 horror game where one player takes on the role of the savage Killer, and the other four players play as Survivors, trying to escape the Killer and avoid being caught and killed. The Survivors’ goal in each encounter is to escape the Killing Ground without getting caught by the Killer, which is harder than you think it is. See if you can be the last one standing.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands

Create a team with up to 3 friends and enjoy the ultimate military shooter experience set in a massive, dangerous, and responsive open world. Get ghost Recon Wildlands and you can experience the game that blazed the path for Ghost Recon Breakpoint. Enter a vast open world that challenges you to explore, discover cartel operations, and shut them down however you see fit. Use any combination of weapons, vehicles, and tactics to destroy the cartel’s assets, take out its bosses, and strike at the heart of its leadership.

Bugsnax

Bugsnax is an adventure video game where you play as an investigative journalist who has set out to explore Snaktooth Island, home to legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Discover, hunt, and capture all 100 critters while also tracking down and reuniting the island’s inhabitants. The game was unveiled in June 2020 during Sony’s PlayStation 5 live-streamed reveal event.

This isn’t all the titles you will be able to play if you are an Extra of Premium member, here are some more…

Metro Exodus

Trials of Mana

Everspace

UNO

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

