What We Learned From The Splatoon 3 Direct

Today we had our first ever Splatoon Direct from Nintendo for the all-new and very much hyped Splatoon 3 game. A quick overview of things we learned about in this Direct is about new weapons we will see in the third installment of Splatoon 3, as well as getting new powerups, new battle turf maps, new online modes to play with friends, new lockers for each player, a mobile app called SplatNet 3, and many more new items for your avatar!
If you’d like to watch the full Direct, watch it here:
12 New Maps
We will be getting 12 new and some even returning stages to battle in Turf Wars!
Many New Weapons
Nintendo has announced many new weapons for Splatoon 3, one being Splatanas! A new weapon type in the game. With the Splatana Wiper, you are able to send out blades of ink or carry out a charged slash into the Turf War.
Another new weapon even allows you to turn into a fridge during the battle.
Customize Your Locker In The Lobby
In the lobby, before you enter into a battle, you will now have your own locker to customize to match your style by changing its paint color, adding stickers, and filling it with gear and weapons!
SplatNet 3
SplatNet 3 is an online mobile app you can download on your mobile device to keep up with all things related to your Splatoon 3 game, as well as get exclusive wallpapers for your mobile smart device as well. This app will be available on release day for download from Nintendo Switch Online.
Another thing we can expect to see in Splatoon 3 is SplatFest! It is making a return and three teams will fight at the same time!
More Things We Learned About
Splatoon 3 will have its own online cardgame called Tableturf Battle
We will also be able to play the new Salmon Run where things are more intense than ever before!
A large-scale paid DLC was also announced for Splatoon 3
As you can say, we have a lot to look forward to in the new Splatoon 3 game for Nintendo Switch, make sure to pre-order yours today so you are ready on release day to play and battle it out with your friends!
Summary For Splatoon 3 From Nintendo
Enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the city of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland.
Even in this desolate environment, Turf War* reigns supreme, and battles rage in new stages located in the surrounding wilds. Dynamic new moves help these fighters dodge attacks and cover more ground, along with a new bow-shaped weapon to sling ink.
Join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians in story mode. Discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how they connect to the mode’s theme, “Return of the Mammalians.”
Team up and fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses in the next iteration of Salmon Run*, a co-op mode with fresh new features.