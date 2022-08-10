What We Learned From The Splatoon 3 Direct

Today we had our first ever Splatoon Direct from Nintendo for the all-new and very much hyped Splatoon 3 game. A quick overview of things we learned about in this Direct is about new weapons we will see in the third installment of Splatoon 3, as well as getting new powerups, new battle turf maps, new online modes to play with friends, new lockers for each player, a mobile app called SplatNet 3, and many more new items for your avatar!

If you’d like to watch the full Direct, watch it here:

12 New Maps

We will be getting 12 new and some even returning stages to battle in Turf Wars!

A total of 12 new and returning stages await you in #Splatoon3 at launch, with more to follow via free updates. pic.twitter.com/dhJ9CYZIN4 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 10, 2022

Many New Weapons

Nintendo has announced many new weapons for Splatoon 3, one being Splatanas! A new weapon type in the game. With the Splatana Wiper, you are able to send out blades of ink or carry out a charged slash into the Turf War.

Splatanas are a new weapon type in #Splatoon3. Send blades of ink flying with the Splatana Wiper or perform a charged slash to devastate your enemies! pic.twitter.com/k766awcvhN — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 10, 2022

Another new weapon even allows you to turn into a fridge during the battle.

Is that…a fridge filled with refreshing beverages?! Take a closer look at some new special weapons making their debut in #Splatoon3. pic.twitter.com/W5tRTSoYyf — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 10, 2022

Customize Your Locker In The Lobby

In the lobby, before you enter into a battle, you will now have your own locker to customize to match your style by changing its paint color, adding stickers, and filling it with gear and weapons!

Customise your locker's colour, slap on some snazzy stickers, and fill it with weapons, gear and items to show off your signature splatting style! #Splatoon3 pic.twitter.com/JX5NtLYVRE — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 10, 2022

SplatNet 3

SplatNet 3 is an online mobile app you can download on your mobile device to keep up with all things related to your Splatoon 3 game, as well as get exclusive wallpapers for your mobile smart device as well. This app will be available on release day for download from Nintendo Switch Online.

Another thing we can expect to see in Splatoon 3 is SplatFest! It is making a return and three teams will fight at the same time!

More Things We Learned About

Splatoon 3 will have its own online cardgame called Tableturf Battle

Get ready for a dazzling deck duel with Tableturf Battle, a 1 vs 1 competitive

card-battle spinoff of Turf War you can play on the go! #Splatoon3 pic.twitter.com/cF1XOH6SYW — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 10, 2022

We will also be able to play the new Salmon Run where things are more intense than ever before!

Brace yourselves for Big Run, a once-in-a-while Salmon Run phenomenon in which Salmonids invade

Splatsville! #Splatoon3 pic.twitter.com/mONKB679Ba — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 10, 2022

A large-scale paid DLC was also announced for Splatoon 3

Large-scale paid DLC is planned for #Splatoon3. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/Zc641Kso8N — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) August 10, 2022

As you can say, we have a lot to look forward to in the new Splatoon 3 game for Nintendo Switch, make sure to pre-order yours today so you are ready on release day to play and battle it out with your friends!

Summary For Splatoon 3 From Nintendo

Enter the Splatlands, a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings. Splatsville, the city of chaos, is the adrenaline-fueled heart of this dusty wasteland.

Even in this desolate environment, Turf War* reigns supreme, and battles rage in new stages located in the surrounding wilds. Dynamic new moves help these fighters dodge attacks and cover more ground, along with a new bow-shaped weapon to sling ink.

Join Agent 3 in a fight against the unruly Octarians in story mode. Discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how they connect to the mode’s theme, “Return of the Mammalians.”

Team up and fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses in the next iteration of Salmon Run*, a co-op mode with fresh new features.

Source.