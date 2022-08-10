Australia’s Finest Indie Developers Show Off Next Wave of Hit Titles

Ever since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 and the AAA scene in Australia effectively died, it’s been the independent scene that has risen from the ashes. The product of this rise has been some of the best and most popular games that the country has ever exported and that the world has ever seen. This includes the likes of Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight, Half Brick’s Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride, and House House’s Untitled Goose Game. More recently we’ve seen Witchbeam’s Unpacking and Beethoven & Dinosaur’s The Artful Escape.

Indie developers are thriving in the country, and Melbourne, Victoria has in particular been a hotbed for talent. Today, a select number of the country’s media were invited to an event hosted by Screen Victoria to highlight the next wave of incredible titles coming from the country. From what was shown, many titles you may have already heard about, it seems that that era of Aussie indie dominance is set to continue.

Screen Victoria highlighted six different titles of varying states of development, from the hotly anticipated Cult Of The Lamb from developer Massive Monster, and publisher Devolver Digital, which launches this Friday, August 12, 2022, to further out there titles such as Wood & Weather, from acclaimed Paperbark developer Paper House. Here’s a brief synopsis of each title:

Cult Of The Lamb

“Set to release on 12 August, the indie games world is abuzz with anticipation. Backed by leading international games publisher, Devolver, Cult of the Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name.” From developer Massive Monster

Future Folklore

“Future Folklore has been marked as one to watch, it’s Australia’s first ever Aboriginal-led mobile game set in a fantasy world inspired by the Australian bush.” From developer Guck.

Kinder World

“Female-led Melbourne Studio Lumi Interactive’s upcoming game, Kinder World is garnering attention around the globe having just received $9.76 million investment from a venture capital firm in Silicon Valley. Kinder World is a game of houseplants, healing and practicing kindness. Lumi Interactive are calling their genre ‘crowdhealing’ and is set to help people relax and unwind with their unique cosy style.” From Lumi Interactive

Way To The Woods

“In 2019 E3 were captivated by the visuals for the spectacular Way to the Woods and soundtrack from Aivi & Surasshu, composers from animated American television series, Steven Universe. The game follows a deer and a fawn who must embark on a journey through an abandoned world of the unknown to get home. For the first time today, an exclusive demo was on show.” From OnePixel.Dog

Wayward Strand

“Wayward Strand will be the debut game for Melbourne-based creative, Ghost Pattern. Wayward Strand is a heartfelt story, told in a curious way aboard an airborne hospital. The cast are fully-voiced by beloved Australian actors, including The Castle’s Michael Caton and is matched with stunning visuals. The striking game is set to launch on September 15th 2022.” From Ghost Pattern

Wood & Weather

“A silly god-game created as a playful lens for looking at the effects of climate change on a toy wooden reimagining of Melbourne. Paper House are paving the way for the industry by tracking their environmental toll and making an effort to reduce their impact.” From Paper House

Each of the above games are painting a very rosy picture of the independent scene in Australia and more specifically the state of Victoria. With approximately 57% of the country’s development occuring in that one state alone, coupled with the quality of the aforementioned titles, the future of the country’s development scene is looking extremely positive.

