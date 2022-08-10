Lost in Play Releases Today for PC and Nintendo Switch

Journey through a crazy adventure with a pair of siblings who must defeat obstacles in order to find their way home.

Lost in Play the brand new cartoon adventure game from Happy Juice games releases today for PC and Nintendo Switch!

Enjoy an amazing experience as you journey with two gaming characters. A brother and a sister who travel a crazy realm filled with imaginative creatures of the dark. The game is then set on players trying to help the two siblings get home and will involve all sets of traps between a reality with fantasy. Funnily enough, players will also start a rebellion with a group of frogs who must free a sword from stone and then journey through an enchanted forest of a horned beast.

The game is a delightful point-and-click adventure with a wholesome, fun story. In total it won’t take you that long to finish, probably around 5-7 hours and unfortunately doesn’t offer a ton of replayability. But don’t let that sway you, reviews so far are extremely positive, giving the game a thumbs up for complex puzzles, charming aesthetic and fun characters. The artstyle is also very unique, showing a resemblance to Gravity Falls.

Here’s what the developer had to say about the release:

“We can’t thank you enough of all the love and support over the years and even more so up until this day. We’ve worked very hard to bring this adventure to you and can’t wait for you to join Toto and Gal! Join our official Lost in Play Discord Server if you want to share your experience, need help solving puzzles, or just want to say hello!”