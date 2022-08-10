Destroy All Humans and its sequel, Destroy All Humans 2, were some of the highlights of the PlayStation 2 and Xbox generation of consoles. The wonderfully witty and unique games were such a hit that even 17 years after the first one was released, people are still hoping for a third game to fill out the trilogy. Although rumors of a third game have been heating up in recent years, there’s still no concrete evidence to suggest one is definitely being made. However, that’s where the most recent games in the franchise come in. Since the rights to the franchise were purchased by THQ Nordic, the company has been re-releasing the original games for a new audience. First, with PS2 and Xbox remasters of the first two games and, more recently, with full-fledged remakes of the original titles developed from the ground up by Black Forest Games. With all of the different versions of the Destroy All Humans games, it’s fair that many gamers have questions about them. Questions like, when does Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed come out?

When does Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed come out?

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed will come out on August 30, 2022. Unlike other recent games, there’s no early release for those who pre-order the game or buy it digitally. Everyone will be taking over planet Earth as Crypto at the same time on August 30.

