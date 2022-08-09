Red Hood To Get Gotham Knights Trailer Tomorrow

One of the best parts about the upcoming video game Gotham Knights is the fact that we’ll get to play as four of the main “Bat-Children” in order to try and save Gotham City. This is important because the comics and various other appearances have helped reinforce over the years just how different the character of the Bat-Family are, and as such, they’ll play incredibly differently from one another not just because of personality, but weapon choice. And nowhere is this going to be more prevalent than with Jason Todd, aka, Red Hood.

Batman comics fans know the story of Jason Todd all too well. He was the “replacement” to Dick Grayson after he left the role of Robin (or was fired from it, it depends on the continuity you’re in). Anyway, Jason Todd came from a rough upbringing, and had an anger to him that Batman couldn’t fully control. As such, Robin went after Joker on his own, was captured, beaten to near death by a crowbar, and then blown up by Joker right as Batman got close to the building where he was being kept (it should also be known that the fans had a chance to call in and save Jason, and they chose to let him die).

The “Death In the Family” was a major arc for Batman going forward, and eventually led to the very important story of “Under The Red Hood”, where Jason was revealed to be alive (via very convoluted means that were eventually retconned into something at least a little more understandable) and was going by the villain role of Red Hood.

He challenged Batman’s principles to the core, mainly because he wasn’t afraid to kill anyone anymore. He would do it in the name of justice and to truly save Gotham, but Batman disagreed heavily and bashed heads with Jason for years until finally he started to come around and embrace his role in the Bat-Family.

In a previous gameplay trailer featuring Red Hood and Nightwing, we did get to see a little of what Jason Todd could do in Gotham Knights, and as teased in the tweet above, we’re going to be getting his character trailer tomorrow, which will no doubt show more of what he can do.

We know he’ll be using a version of guns with non-lethal bullets (in order to honor Batman’s no-kill rule), as well as have some “magical” abilities due to him being resurrected in this universe by the Lazarus Pit.

It’ll also be interesting to hear from Jason what his thoughts are on Batman dying, and what he feels he needs to do in order to truly honor the man who made him what he is now.

