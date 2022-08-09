Apex Legends: Hunted Update Has Officially Landed

The title image for the new Apex Legends Hunted season

Fans of the game can rejoice because it has finally happened, the Apex Legends: Hunted update has officially gone live, and it will be one to remember, that’s for sure. As you would expect from a new update for Apex Legends, this one comes with a whole host of map updates, characters, and some long-in-the-tooth fan requests.

Apex Legends: Hunted is the latest update for Respawn’s free-to-play shooter, a game that has become an international success and longs to continue its reign as the king of free-to-play games. Check out the trailer for the new Apex Legends: Hunted update below.

The trailer for the new Apex Legends: Hunted update

The first thing to note, and probably the biggest inclusion in this update is the addition of a new character called Vantage. This new legend focuses on ranged combat, and as you can see from the image above, she looks to have a full range of bows and several other handy weaponry.

There is one thing that fans have been calling out for quite some time, which has been rectified in this new update: a level cap increase has been implemented into the game now, and new levels that are earned will reward players with Legends Tokens and Apex Packs. Yes, it might have been a long time coming, but it’s done now, you can finally rest easy.

Swiftly moving on and onto something that could be considered by many as the most important aspect to mention, the new Battle Pass for the update features a brand-new music pack, along with loading screens, emotes, a variety of banner frames with weapon charms, and for the very first time (here’s the exciting bit) there are certain challenges that can now be completed in the mode of a player’s choice. What this means is that players now have the flexibility to complete the Battle Pass, which will become a huge help for all those completists out there.

Of course, with every new Apex Legend update, and a new character, there is an undoubtedly interesting story to come with it, and Hunted is no different. Vantage has had to learn everything the hard way; born to a wrongfully convicted criminal who gave birth to her alone on the barren ice planet called Págos. This new legend has been taught to overcome the heaviest of odds, and weather any storm that comes her way.

She is not alone though because assisting her on this adventure is her small winged friend, Echo. Both have been forced to live off this hostile land, the two have become a deadly duo, and Vantage in particular has become a great survivalist (she’d surely put Les Stroud to shame) and an expert sharpshooter – the youngest member of the Apex Games is definitely not one to be messed with. Check out the trailer for the Hunted update below.

And the final news is that the Kings Canyon map has also seen some changes to it, with a new point of interest (POI) called Relic, which adds a large landmass in the area, which you may recall was formerly known as Skull Town.

Source