Blizzard’s Survival Game May Have Co-op Elements

Blizzard-Activision has faced mixed response after having released the mobile top down RPG, Diablo Immortal. While the game has seen significant commercial success, fans of the series have been of the opposite opinion. According to reviews on Metacritic, Diablo Immortal has received the lowest score out of Blizzard’s entire library, surpassing the re-release of World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade.

In addition to the Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, two highly anticipated projects that are currently in development. Blizzard announced earlier this year that they would be creating an entirely new survival game.

Now we’ve caught wind that this upcoming survival game may have some form of multiplayer. Heading over onto the careers page we can see a new job listing for a Lead Social Game Designer that hints towards possible co-op gaming. The job posting says a successful candidate “will motivate players to engage with each other in ways both competitive and collaborative, forming new bonds of friendship or rivalry, and ultimately, developing those bonds into meaningful relationships.”

Blizzard is no stranger to co-op games, with the Diablo and World of Warcraft franchise, the company knows how to create social gaming on a massive scale. And from the sounds of it, this upcoming survival game will be no expect. An announcement earlier this year stated the following: “Do you like survival games? Do you want to join a collaborative team of experienced developers at the early stage of a new project in a new world…and help write the next chapter in Blizzard’s story?”

This information is kind of all we have to go by for now, that and some concept art which was shared earlier this year. I’m quite excited to hear more information on this game, but for now I think we’ll just have scraps and drabs as Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 take the promotional limelight. Both of the games are scheduled for a release on 2023, so we’d likely see the survival game only releasing thereafter.

source