Mario Kart Tour Shake-Up Due Set to Arrive in September

Image is taken from Mario Kart Tour

The Mario Kart franchise has become one of the best, and easily one of the most enjoyable racing games of all time (that’s right, we said it) and it turns out that there will be a Mario Kart Tour shake-up coming in September. What shall we expect from this Mario Kart Tour shake-up though? From what we hear, the mobile game spin-off will receive an update to its multiplayer and consists of “new ways to play” – how exciting.

As always, the specific details of what we should expect in September have not come to light as of yet, however, if we were to assume, it would seem likely that the game’s Battle Mode will be the multiplayer option receiving such a change. Although we never like to assume, there were reports recently that files hinting at an inclusion of a Battle Mode were found a couple of months ago.

When talking about the news of a change to the multiplayer mode, Nintendo wrote “With the Mario Kart Tour multiplayer update at the end of September, we’re adding new ways to play multiplayer,” before adding “while removing Gold Races (which are available only to Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers).” The Japanese gaming giants will be looking to add more details nearer the date of release, and they will give plenty of warning as well for any eager fans out there.

https://twitter.com/mariokarttourEN/status/1556520702076928000?s=20 A tweet regarding the September update news

These files though, what were they and when did it happen? Back in June, some files relating to a Battle Mode for Mario Kart Tour were uncovered by data miners. What they found was information regarding sounds for several racecourses, these included sounds for GCN Cookie Land, DS Twilight House, Tour Paris Promenade, New York Minute, and GBA Battle Course 1. The news of this possible Battle Mode would perfectly align with this new Mario Kart Tour update it seems.

The update itself will also have a nice celebratory feel to it as well because the new update will coincide with Nintendo’s mobile spin-off game turning three years old, and if you are one of the many active players, you’ll know that it has no intention of slowing down either. I think we can speak for everyone when we say Happy (early) Birthday Mario Kart Tour.

The reason for the game being so active and consistently successful is due to the gacha-style microtransactions, and the fact the game still receives a vast amount of course updates, new vehicles, and the addition of different characters on a regular basis. With the game being free-to-play, these micro-transactions are what keeps it going, and the extremely reasonable prices are what allow it to evolve and thrive.

Along with Mario Kart Tour receiving countless updates, they are linked to the ongoing rollout of DLC for the Nintendo Switch entry, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, whose recently added Sky-High Sundae map is arriving on the Tour version soon as well.

