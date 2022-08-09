Fallout: New Vegas Mod Will Tide You Over Until Fallout 5

Fans of the Fallout franchise are left in a sad waiting zone right now. With Fallout: New Vegas being the amazing game that it was, players are eager to hear something, anything, about Fallout 5. Right now, all we know is that it will be released after Elder Scrolls 6, so we are going to be waiting for a long time still. Well, we can’t help with time travel, unfortunately. There is still no news on an exact release date at the moment. However, one clever fan has come to our rescue with a new mod for Fallout: New Vegas! Race to the Bottom is available now to fill that hole in our hearts temporarily.

The premise of Race to the Bottom is simple enough. A Freeside grocery store has been robbed! As a mercenary, you get yourself hired onto the case of finding the culprits. That’s pretty much it, story-wise, but the length of the mod is comforting. It’s about the same size as the Automatron DLC for Fallout 4, and the creator of the mod suggested that the playtime would be around one or two hours. That’s not a bad deal for a free mod.

Race to the Bottom has some new features to enjoy. For example, there’s a large dungeon to explore as well as a new faction. Also, there are multiple ways to solve objects in the mod, so playing it multiple times while you patiently await news for Fallout 5 doesn’t have to be totally boring. Because the mod is completely voice-acted, we also get to enjoy more reliance on charisma and dialogue too! Yay for practicing our people skills. Those skills will come in handy with the companion you can use as well.

To begin this journey, head to Nexus Mods to download the mod for free. Creator, Cgy95, also created the Fallout: New Vegas mod called The Deterrent, so they must love us. Why else create so much quality content for free? Both mods are on Nexus Mods. After the game is installed, you just need to scurry your way to the Freeside Co-op by the King’s headquarters. Once you find it, look for an NPC named Ella Hawthorne. She will hook you up with the job.

That’s it. It’s free, easy to install, and available to you in your time of need. One of the many benefits of Fallout’s open-world storytelling style is that it can be added to easily. Side quests and side stories are not only available but abundant and fun. It’s easy to get distracted from the core story while you explore the post-apocalyptic world. While Race to the Bottom is still relatively short gameplay, it should be a nice distraction to tide fans over while we wait for Fallout 5. Have fun!

