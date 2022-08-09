Pokemon The Arceus Chronicles Coming To Netflix

The Pokemon Anime is going very strong right now, as many in Japan are getting to witness the Master Class battles that many have been waiting on for a very long time. Here in the US, many are waiting for Netflix to release the next set of episodes in the Pokemon Journeys line so we can catch up with the rest of the world (not including subs, of course). The good news is that you will have some new content coming your way on Netflix this September. As a previously Japan-only special is coming to the West via Pokemon The Arceus Chronicles.

If you didn’t hear about this before, this was a special set of episodes that were meant to tie the anime into the realm of the Pokemon Legends Arceus game. That game was set in the past when the Sinnoh region was the Hisui region (and was further shown off anime-wise via Pokemon Hisuian Snow) and featured a player character collecting all the Pokemon in order to make the regions’ first official Pokedex.

In Pokemon The Arceus Chronicles, Ash and his new travel buddy Goh head to the Sinnoh region to experience a recreation of Jubilife Village and experience what Hisui was like back then. It’s there that they reconnect with Ash’s former companions in Dawn, Brock, and even Cynthia (champion of Sinnoh) in order to go on a grand adventure to save the region once again as Team Galactic re-emerges in order to enact a sinister plot.

You can watch the trailer for it above, and see how the show not only gives references to the Legends game, but also to the past anime as Ash recalls how he and Dawn saved the Sinnoh region when they traveled together (something that they did once again in the Pokemon Journeys franchise we should note).

This special will also be the in-canon debut of Arceus itself. If you recall, there was an Arceus movie that tied into the previous Sinnoh films like The Rise of Darkrai, but it was a much different take on the character than the one we get in the Pokemon Legends game. So it’ll be interesting to see how things are done here. We also get to see the legendary “three-part” Pokemon from the Sinnoh region as they have to try and help Ash defeat the creation of Team Galactic.

The end of the trailer reveals not just Arceus, but the full-on release date of September 23rd, so you only have to wait a bit longer for that to come around.

As for the video game, you can get it right now and being amongst the millions who have already played it and enjoyed it.

