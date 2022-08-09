Train Sim World 3 Launches On September 6

Dovetail Games has revealed that their latest entry into the Train Sim series will be leaving the station pretty soon. Train Sim World 3 will be released on September 6. Alongside the other main console platforms and on PC, the game will be launching on Xbox Game Pass as a day one release.

The game will continue Dovetail Games’ commitment to replicating realism in their simulator titles, with the inclusion of the studio’s most immersive style of weather dynamics to date. Train Sim World 3 will make use of brand new volumetric skies in its depiction of the elements, meaning that prospective drivers will need to have nerves of steel when racing through the stormy environments in-game. The skies will be underpinned by a brand new lighting system, designed to both enhance the sense of immersion and realism whilst also having an effect on how drivers manage their trains.

The new systems of weather will crank things up a notch when it comes to navigating different track conditions. Drivers will need to be more aware of the environmental hazards in their game than ever before; leaves on the line are going to be one of your major problems in Train Sim World 3. Check out the new trailer for the game right here to take a look.

The game will also make use of a new training centre for both newcomers to the simulation action and even for seasoned Train Sim veterans. It’s designed to help players learn how to drive the new trains featured in the game along its various different routes, which include some especially new and challenging lines. In terms of the game’s big locomotives, players will be able to live out their train driver fantasy behind the wheel (or perhaps joystick) of the speedy DB BR 401 ICE 1 EMU train in Germany’s 116 mile/187 kilometre Kassel – Würzburg route. They’ll also be able to work their way up to driving such behemoths as the BNSF ES44C4 freighter train across California’s Cajon Pass. Additionally, players will get to experience the high speeds of the BR Class 395 EMU “Javelin” train, alongside a number of other locomotives.

Players of Train Sim World 2 will also be pleased to know that when they fire up Train Sim World 3 on day one, their train collection from the previous title will be imported into their new game and can be used on the new Train Sim World 3 routes. Customisation fans will also have plenty to work with in the game’s Livery Designer and Scenario Planner, which allows novice drivers to plan their own personal journeys with custom-designed trains.

There’s definitely a lot to get to grips with ahead of the game’s launch on September 6. For the full run-down on everything coming in Train Sim World 3, you can check out the deep dive over at Xbox Wire.

Train Sim World 3 launches on September 6. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, the Epic Games Store and on the Windows Store.

