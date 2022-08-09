White-Colored Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Leaks (Again!)

Microsoft seems to be having a hard time keeping wraps on an apparent new Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. A follow-up to the well-received Elite Controller originally for the Xbox One, this new controller brings with it a lot of enhancements compared to that of a standard Xbox controller.

Twitter user @Mr_Rebs_ took to the site to post what appears to be a completely finished version of the new colorwave for the Elite Series 2 controller. Complete with a sealed retail box, sturdy hard shell carrying case, and finally, the controller itself.

Leak: I think this is our first footage of the Xbox Elite Series 2 White Edition controller. A leaked image of the controller was shown by @IdleSloth84 back in March.

Source: https://t.co/WfMCEk3FQv#Xbox #XboxOne #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/t97qbaNPCu — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 8, 2022

The design shown off in the video reveals a two-tone, zebra/panda-like color scheme with the main chassis of the controller and the analog triggers being white, along with silver for the huge D-Pad and back paddles, and then finally black for the thumbsticks and grips.

Microsoft has not yet announced this new color scheme for the Xbox Elite Series 2, but this is not the first time that it’s been seen out in the wild. Considering that it keeps managing to crop up, and seeing that units are apparently quite finished, it’s only a matter of time before an announcement is made. Since summer will be wrapping up soon, this could very well end up being either a release for sometime in the Fall, or perhaps during the holiday season.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller first hit the market back in 2019, after being announced at E3 that same year. It added Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable-tension thumbsticks, hair triggers, three new profile buttons for different button configurations, re-engineered components, along with a lot of other perks.

Despite having “Series” in its name, it doesn’t share exact DNA with the proper Xbox Series controllers that released alongside the Xbox Series X|S in 2020. The “Series” here simply denotes that it’s the second edition in the Xbox Elite Controller lineage. Confusing? Very much so.

Right now, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is going for an MSRP of $179.799—just $120 less than an Xbox Series S console. When you look at it that way, despite the fact that this new white color would go quite nicely with that system, buying it alongside a Series S would cost you just a few bucks shy of outright buying an Xbox Series X. Thus, it’s certainly quite the investment.

Microsoft has been dealing with getting its production lines in order due to the ongoing shortages that have been ravaging the gaming industry since 2020. This is likely why this new white variant of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has yet to be fully announced; the company likely doesn’t want to put it out in the wild only for it to be hard to find shortly thereafter. But, the supply chain has been improving, so an announcement and release remains imminent.

[Source: GameSpot]